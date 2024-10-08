This 24-year-old Durga Puja in Mumbai recreates Kedarnath Temple this year

Aamra Prabashi is all set to unveil the iconic Kedarnath Temple, replicated for Durgotsav 2024 at Hiranandani Estate, Thane. This year marks the 24th year of the socio-cultural association that has earned a earned a reputation for its larger-than-life celebrations and intricate themes, making it a must-visit location during the festive season.

Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 8 to 13 this year and will be spread out over an impressive 1,60,000 sq ft area in the heart of Thane’s largest township, Hiranandani Estate, making it the lake city’s biggest Durga Puja Fest by scale.

This year Aamra Prabashi's pandal is a replica of the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, which holds profound significance as one of the twelve jyotirlingas, considered the holiest shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. Kedarnath is the first of the Panch Kedar temples, a group of five shrines dedicated to different parts of Shiva's body.

As the legend goes, the Pandavas wanted to atone for their sins after the Kurukshetra war and sought Lord Shiva. But Mahadev was in no mood to forgive them and hid in the form of a bull at Guptakashi. The Pandavas followed him there, but he disappeared into the earth, with only his hump being visible above the ground. The Pandavas then built the Kedarnath Temple at that spot. Over the years the temple has been restored several times with some historical accounts suggesting that 8th-century scholar Adi Shankaracharya played a pivotal role in its reconstruction.

In keeping with the design aesthetics, the pandal features an entrance porch (ardha mandap), which is the outermost part of the temple and serves as a gateway to the assembly hall (mandap). The sanctum sanctorum (garbha griha), which houses the presiding deity is situated at the farthest end of the mandap, where the puja ceremonies will be conducted. The external facade has been constructed to replicate the trademark grey stones of the 1200-year old Kedarnath temple. The dimensions of the structure have also been aligned in a way that the ratio corresponds to the original edifice that has a height of 85 feet, length of 187 feet, and width of 80 feet.

With targeted footfalls of 40-45k, Aamra Prabashi's Durgotsav 2024 will also showcase an exhaustive array of artefacts and epicurean offerings, synonymous with the ethos of Bengal.

For gourmands, a large section of the bustling Puja ground is dedicated to food stalls, which serve everything from quintessential Puja fare to contemporary options. For three days of the Puja (October 10–12), a community lunch in the form of bhog prasad will be offered to all attendees.

In addition to the gastronomic delights, the evenings will witness cultural programs featuring live performances by the illustrious Adriza Chakraborty, and Indian Idol 14 Finalist, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury.

In addition to these captivating performances, Aamra Prabashi Durgotsav will also host a diverse array of exhibits from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chennai.

Where: Hiranandani Estate, Thane

When: October 8-13, 10 am onwards