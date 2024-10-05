Mumbai

Art Exhibition in Mumbai revives traditional art for a modern audience

Larger Than Life is on till October 20, 2024
Venkat Raman Singh Shyam -Circle Of Life
Srila Chatterjee’s latest curation called Larger Than Life is all set to kick off today at Method Kala Ghoda Mumbai. The art exhibition displays artworks by 16 artists and depicts their perceptions to discovering newer worlds. Each of the artworks have been exclusively made by the artists for this exhibition.

Covering a mix of sculpture, photography, weaving and artworks, this exhibition also highlights the use of traditional mediums to create art including silk, bamboo, Phad art and more. Some of the participating artists include Julie Kagti, Zainab Tambawala, Tahir Sultan, Swarup Dutta, Wolf by Ritu and Surya Singh, Ziya Tarapore, and Jagrity Phukan.

What: Art Exhibition – Larger Than Life

Where: Method, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

When: till October 20, 2024

