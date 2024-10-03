Nakshatra Dance Festival to commence in Mumbai from today
The National Centre for the Performing Arts is all set to host the Nakshatra Dance Festival throughout the month of October in Mumbai. Held on October 3, 6 and 26, the dance festival will see various performances which are open to the general public.
On October 3, the festival will open with two performances at the Experimental Theatre- The Story of Kuriyedathu Thatri by Dr Neena Prasad and troupe and Samanvaya by Pandita Shama Bhate’s Nadroop. The former a Mohiniattam performance presenting a dialogue with women of the past and present; while the latter explores the timeless wisdom of the past vis a vis technical progress.
The Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA will host performances on October 6, featuring two notable pieces – Atah Kim by Kumudini Lakhia’s Kadamb Centre for Dance and PRAVAHATI: The Force Forward by Geeta Chandran and Natya Vriksha Dance Collective. Atah Kim, will be a Kathak piece which will be examining the relationship between the dancers and the space around them. PRAVAHATI will be a Bharatnatyam performance which is an amalgamation of four pieces including a Mallari tribute to Shiva.
The concluding day, October 26, at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre will witness two performances-The Game of Dice by Santosh Nair and troupe, and Bahurang by Nirupama and Rajendra and Abhinava Dance Company. As the name suggests, The Game of Dice will depict a particular scene from the Mahabharat with a seamless integration between Kathakali, Mayurbhanj Chhau , Martial Arts and Contemporary Dance. Bahurang, will be another vibrant Kathak performance celebrating Indian culture and aesthetics.
Tickets are available online.