Nakshatra Dance Festival to commence in Mumbai from today

The National Centre for the Performing Arts is all set to host the Nakshatra Dance Festival throughout the month of October in Mumbai. Held on October 3, 6 and 26, the dance festival will see various performances which are open to the general public.

On October 3, the festival will open with two performances at the Experimental Theatre- The Story of Kuriyedathu Thatri by Dr Neena Prasad and troupe and Samanvaya by Pandita Shama Bhate’s Nadroop. The former a Mohiniattam performance presenting a dialogue with women of the past and present; while the latter explores the timeless wisdom of the past vis a vis technical progress.