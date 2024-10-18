Nrityanjali Performing Arts celebrates 20 years with ‘Nritya Varsha’ in Mumbai

It’s celebration time at Nrityanjali Performing Arts as they gear up to showcase their spectacular annual dance event, Nritya Varsha, marking 20 years of spreading the joy of classical dance!

Founded by the talented Bharatnatyam dancers Apeksha Niranjan and Mitali Hasabnis, Nrityanjali Performing Arts has been a beacon of creativity and a nurturing hub for young dancers over the past two decades. Known for inspiring the next generation while upholding the beauty of classical dance, the institute has been a true champion of the art.

On October 20, 2024, the stage is set for an electrifying evening of dance as the talented students of Nrityanjali Performing Arts bring Nritya Varsha to life at Marathi Sahitya Mandir, Vashi Sector-6, Navi Mumbai. From 5:30 PM onwards, audiences will be treated to a mesmerizing showcase of Bharatnatyam.