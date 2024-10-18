Nrityanjali Performing Arts celebrates 20 years with ‘Nritya Varsha’ in Mumbai

It’s celebration time at Nrityanjali Performing Arts as they gear up to showcase their spectacular annual dance event, Nritya Varsha, marking 20 years of spreading the joy of classical dance!
Founded by the talented Bharatnatyam dancers Apeksha Niranjan and Mitali Hasabnis, Nrityanjali Performing Arts has been a beacon of creativity and a nurturing hub for young dancers over the past two decades. Known for inspiring the next generation while upholding the beauty of classical dance, the institute has been a true champion of the art.
On October 20, 2024, the stage is set for an electrifying evening of dance as the talented students of Nrityanjali Performing Arts bring Nritya Varsha to life at Marathi Sahitya Mandir, Vashi Sector-6, Navi Mumbai. From 5:30 PM onwards, audiences will be treated to a mesmerizing showcase of Bharatnatyam.
Adding an extra layer of excitement to the event is a special performance by Apeksha Niranjan herself! This year, she will present her powerful, theme-driven performance titled Nariशक्ती (Narishakti) – The Hidden Power of Women. This inspiring piece pays tribute to the inner strength of women, urging them to embrace their power and potential. "We worship Goddess Durga, the epitome of feminine power. But are women safe in today’s world? Are they aware of their own strength? It's time to awaken that power," says Apeksha.
With its focus on women’s empowerment and safety, Nariशक्ती is bound to leave a lasting impact, beautifully blending the grace of Bharatnatyam with a powerful message.
Conceptualised, choreographed, and brought to life by Apeksha Niranjan, Nritya Varsha promises an evening of elegance, artistry, and passion. For dance lovers and art enthusiasts, this is your chance to witness the magic of Bharatnatyam through the creative lens of Nrityanjali Performing Arts—don’t miss out.