Mapping the journey from Bangalore to Bengaluru

One of the first paintings for the project was based on her memory of a boutique that opened during her school days. “I was fascinated by it, but it didn’t last long. That’s what I found intriguing – places that shut down quickly but still left an impression. If no one remembers these places, do they disappear from history altogether?” she wonders. The project also allowed her to reconnect with Yelahanka. “Growing up, I had a complicated relationship with the place, but when I went to college and lived in a hostel, I developed a renewed sense of love for it,” she reflects.

Theatre practitioner Chandra Keerthi B’s research took him back to childhood memories of his maternal great-grandfather’s home in Majestic, where he spent a lot of time. “It can be disheartening to see that the Bengaluru I grew up in no longer exists. It’s crucial to preserve these small yet significant parts of our history because they shape our identities,” says Keerthi, who turned his exploration of the area into a guided walk performance.