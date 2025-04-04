Meghalaya's Ryndia textile and handloom products receive the GI tag

Meghalaya’s textile industry received a great news recently. Its hand spun, handwoven, naturally dyed, organically produced and ethically sourced fabric Ryndia, along with ‘Meghalaya Handloom Products’ have been officially granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India.
The announcement was made by the Geographical Indications Registry, under the Intellectual Property Office, and the registration details have been published on the GI Authority’s official website.
GI Tag or Geographical Indication tag is a name or a sign accorded to products from a specific geographical location.
This prestigious recognition is the fruit of four years of hard work by the Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya. The Department, with support from NABARD and technical assistance from GI expert Dr Rajnikanth, had actively facilitated and supported the joint applications made by the Textiles Department and the Meghalaya Ryndia Producers Association for getting the GI tag for ‘Ryndia’, following the declaration of Umden-Diwon as Meghalaya’s first Eri Silk Village on February 12, 2021.
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma posted on X, "Happy to announce that Meghalaya's Ryndia silk and Khasi handloom have been recognized with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, highlighting their unique cultural heritage and craftsmanship. This is a great milestone for Handloom Weavers of the state who continue to make commendable efforts to preserve our vibrant indigenous handloom, weaving our story, heritage, and legacy through the years."
Often known as Peace Silk or Ahimsa Silk, Ryndia has a long history spanning over a thousand years. Woven by the indigenous Khasi, Bhoi, and Jaintia artisans, this eco-friendly fabric is produced devoid of any chemical dye, relying instead on organic pigments derived from local, indigenous plants. Renowned for its luxurious texture and durability, Ryndia is gaining popularity as a premium textile suitable for both everyday wear and high fashion.
The traditional Ryndia textiles of the Khasis are usually used as stoles or shawls. The women tribes of Meghalaya consider spinning and weaving as their exclusive monopoly, with weaving being the full-time job for them. Ryndia-culture and weaving are two important activities to generate supplementary income and to provide a much-needed opportunity for the local women to contribute further to the family, especially for the elderly women and the young mothers who are not able to go out to the fields.
The Khasi women from the area participate in the economic, social and cultural activities of the handloom sector, protecting the rich eco-system of Meghalaya, using the natural materials and traditional, yet innovative methods.