Meghalaya's Ryndia textile and handloom products receive the GI tag

This prestigious recognition is the fruit of four years of hard work by the Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya. The Department, with support from NABARD and technical assistance from GI expert Dr Rajnikanth, had actively facilitated and supported the joint applications made by the Textiles Department and the Meghalaya Ryndia Producers Association for getting the GI tag for ‘Ryndia’, following the declaration of Umden-Diwon as Meghalaya’s first Eri Silk Village on February 12, 2021.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma posted on X, "Happy to announce that Meghalaya's Ryndia silk and Khasi handloom have been recognized with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, highlighting their unique cultural heritage and craftsmanship. This is a great milestone for Handloom Weavers of the state who continue to make commendable efforts to preserve our vibrant indigenous handloom, weaving our story, heritage, and legacy through the years."