Bollywood stylist Bhawna Sharma collaborates with a homegrown sari label to reinvent Banarasi textiles

Bhawna: This special collaborative edit is born out of a love for saris that Palak and I share. I wanted to infuse a new edge to the age-old Banarasi textiles, playing along the lines of different weaves, patterns, prints and colours. We have drawn inspiration from timeless fashion moments, such as the vibrant energy of the Swinging ’60s, the classic allure of signature houndstooth, and the nautical elegance of the French Riviera. The collection is also significant because of my own personal journey, years of travel and fashion influences which have nourished me as an aesthete. The core idea was to reconcile Ekaya’s textile engineering expertise with my background in costume designing and styling.