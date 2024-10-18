Bollywood stylist Bhawna Sharma collaborates with a homegrown sari label to reinvent Banarasi textiles
As Ekaya Banaras completes a dozen circles round the sun, the luxe handloom label celebrates the occasion with a stunning collaborative collection with renowned stylist Bhawna Sharma, who is celebrated for her distinctive styling in the acclaimed series, Made in Heaven. This collection is a celebration of everyday essentials, reimagined in a playful, and effortlessly chic manner, lending a new edge to Banarasi textiles. We have a chat with Bhawana and Palak Shah, CEO of Ekaya.
Tell us about your new collection.
Bhawna: This special collaborative edit is born out of a love for saris that Palak and I share. I wanted to infuse a new edge to the age-old Banarasi textiles, playing along the lines of different weaves, patterns, prints and colours. We have drawn inspiration from timeless fashion moments, such as the vibrant energy of the Swinging ’60s, the classic allure of signature houndstooth, and the nautical elegance of the French Riviera. The collection is also significant because of my own personal journey, years of travel and fashion influences which have nourished me as an aesthete. The core idea was to reconcile Ekaya’s textile engineering expertise with my background in costume designing and styling.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Palak: We believe that handwoven textiles should be accessible and fun. We want to break free from the traditional boundaries of how saris are worn and encourage women to style them in ways that reflect their unique personalities. And this collaboration with Bhawna is a perfect example of our vision, showcasing how saris can be both traditional and modern, formal and fun.
What are some autumn-winter festive occasion wear trends?
Bhawna: The spotlight is on luxurious textiles such as Banarasi, Chanderi, rayon, and viscose. Mixing prints from different pieces adds a playful yet sophisticated element, and experimenting with innovative ways to drape a dupatta can transform a classic kurta set into a fresh and contemporary ensemble.
What are some of the winter-festive wardrobe must haves?
Bhawna : Pairing saris, lehengas or kurta sets with long jackets, capes or structured blazers adds depth and dimension, instantly modernising the entire look.
Who is your favourite fashion icon in Bollywood?
Bhawna : Zeenat Aman and Rekha. Their personality and the most impeccable fearless and powerful style are something which resonates with my singular aesthetic.
Five wardrobe essentials.
Bhawna: A nautical striped sari, a trench coat, a silk headscarf, a minaudiere and a pair of sturdy boots.
How do you approach sustainability?
Palak: During the brand’s 10th anniversary, we launched Second Chance, an initiative committed to reselling and revival of preowned Ekaya textiles. With this initiative, we invited patrons to find new ways to not just rewear, but also share their wardrobe. Moreover, each of our saris is handcrafted using mindful practices and can be reworn and restyled.