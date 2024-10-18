Kaalam is as much about time as it is about the art of handloom

With an intention to preserve the local craft that is endangered over time, Erode embodies a philosophy that transcends mere clothing. It serves as a bridge connecting traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion sensibilities. The brand’s aesthetic is characterised by a raw, honest celebration of South Indian Street culture, reflecting the energy and spirit of the region.

Their latest collection, Kaalam, which translates to ‘time’ or ‘era,’ serves as an ode to the fluidity of time and its impact on culture. It features pastel hues and fresh silhouettes that symbolise the journey through various eras. Central to this collection is the shuttle motif—a key tool in weaving—representing the seam less connection between past, present, and future.

Erode’s identity is deeply intertwined with the concept of erosion—not just in terms of physical landscapes but also as a metaphor for the intangible heritage at risk of fading away. This duality is reflected in every piece they create, challenging fast fashion norms while promoting individuality through bold silhouettes. The designs in the collection draw inspiration from the power dressing trends of the 70s and 80s, emphasising well-constructed garments that make a statement. Each collection is not merely a series of outfits but a chapter in an ongoing narrative that celebrates Tamil culture and craftsmanship.