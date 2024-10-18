The new drop Abacus is a blend of comfort and elegance

Festivals offer a unique opportunity to explore clothing, weaving together threads of craftsmanship and a deep seated love for the sea. Madder Much, an inspired resort-wear brand whose foundation was laid by Anita Chandramohan, a wanderer at heart, celebrates the romance of coastal living. What’s interesting is that their latest festive drop, Abacus, showcases pure handloom Chanderi silk adorned with intricate zari work.
The brand focuses on capturing the essence of women who enjoy leisurely days by the shore, soaking up the sun and engaging in heartfelt conversations with the ocean breeze. As Anita aptly states, Pieces from Abacus “After all, it’s Mediterranean somewhere, always.” This philosophy inspires every aspect of her design, creating a magical balance between handcrafted elegance and relaxed comfort.
Over the past 15 years, Anita has travelled extensively across India, immersing herself in the rich heritage of local crafts and understanding the intricate socio-economic dynamics that sustain them. This often reflects in her designs and Abacus is not any different.
Revealing more details about Abacus, she says, “Sourced from skilled weavers from the Chanderi village in Madhya Pradesh, this collection embodies a festive spirit through its unique blend of floral embellishments and geometric patterns.” The inspiration behind this collection, she says, lies in the juxtaposition of geometry and flora, paying homage to traditional designs while resonating with contemporary ideas.
Talking about the colour palette, she informs, “I preferred using the different shades of black, fuchsia pink, and red that transcend mere colour capturing the essence of celebration.” According to Anita, these hues are ide al for Diwali parties and gatherings when coupled with designs that include tunics, jackets, pant sets, and dresses reflecting an Indo-Western aesthetic. “This striking palette beautifully complements a variety of outfits, catering to diverse tastes and styles,” she adds.
Anita’s vision extends beyond aesthetics; it encompasses a broader narrative about craftsmanship and community development. As she explains, “We collaborate closely with local artisans, ensuring that both men and women are equally repre sented in the creative process. Each piece is meticulously crafted in their workshop, where quality and finesse are prioritised.” The fabrics used are pure and sourced from various weaving clusters across India, reflecting a dedication to promoting local economies and supporting micro-entrepreneurs. Abacus invites women to embrace their individuality while celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian artistry. By intertwining fashion with sustainability and community engagement, Anita has created a festive edit that not only enhances personal style but also contributes positively to society.
Prices start at INR 9,500. Available online.
—Anshula Dhulekar