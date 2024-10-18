The new drop Abacus is a blend of comfort and elegance

Over the past 15 years, Anita has travelled extensively across India, immersing herself in the rich heritage of local crafts and understanding the intricate socio-economic dynamics that sustain them. This often reflects in her designs and Abacus is not any different.

Revealing more details about Abacus, she says, “Sourced from skilled weavers from the Chanderi village in Madhya Pradesh, this collection embodies a festive spirit through its unique blend of floral embellishments and geometric patterns.” The inspiration behind this collection, she says, lies in the juxtaposition of geometry and flora, paying homage to traditional designs while resonating with contemporary ideas.

Talking about the colour palette, she informs, “I preferred using the different shades of black, fuchsia pink, and red that transcend mere colour capturing the essence of celebration.” According to Anita, these hues are ide al for Diwali parties and gatherings when coupled with designs that include tunics, jackets, pant sets, and dresses reflecting an Indo-Western aesthetic. “This striking palette beautifully complements a variety of outfits, catering to diverse tastes and styles,” she adds.