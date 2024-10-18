Other Stories blends vintage charm with modern artistry

As someone once wisely noted, many of us cherish the opportunity to express ourselves through fashion. It doesn’t always have to be minimalist or understated; at times, we yearn to embrace drama and vibrancy for no reason — or perhaps for myriad reasons. Fashion serves as a canvas for our stories, allowing us to convey our narratives through striking contrasts of black and white, bold hues, or a harmonious blend of old and new elements. The Dramebaaz Company has beautifully captured this essence in their new collection, Other Stories.

The founder and designer, Rikita Saluja says, “Other Stories is inspired by the nostalgia of late summer moments, blending vintage charm with modern artistry.” According to her, each piece tells a story through intricate embroidery, photogenic florals, and artisanal details, creating timeless, wearable art that embodies elegance and individuality.

The brand believes in blending traditional craftsmanship with modern textures. They aim at today’s modern women with versatile, statement-making fashion choices that transition effortlessly from day to night.

Informing us about the fabrics and the colour palette used in this edit, the designer expresses, “We’ve used luxurious fabrics like silk in a palette of bright reds, deep indigos, and bold neons.” Unique design elements, she tells us, include their signature 3D florals, leather accents, and hardware studs, blending tradition with a contemporary twist.