This unisex capsule collection in collaboration with Orry is inspired by Korean and Japanese fashion aesthetics

If you haven’t heard of Orry, you possibly are living under the rock. From his flamboyance to his vibrant attires and even funkier phone covers, and of course, his presence at all the happening parties in B-Town, Orry is what internet sensations are made of. His recent collab — Orry x Flying Machine — stands testimony to this fact. This unisex capsule collection is inspired by Korean and Japanese fashion aesthetics with ‘damn hot’ baggy and oversized fits and androgynous appeal.
“There is no better personality than Orry to showcase and amplify this approach of Flying Machine. As one of India’s most influential Gen Z figures, Orry possesses a keen understanding of what contemporary brands and consumers desire. He is a true social media phenomenon and his edgy and carefree style which when combined with our denim expertise has resulted in a very sassy collection,” says Shailesh Chaturvedi from the brand.
In order to strengthen its appeal with Gen Z and younger millennium cohorts, the brand has undergone a comprehensive transformation encompassing complete overhaul of its product line. The collection showcases a distinctive wave print characterised by vibrant and bold colours. It also features attention-grabbing graphics that include witty and relatable quotes, perfectly capturing the spirit of Orry.
The colours featured in this collection are energetic, radiant and expressive, intended to make a striking impression. The key colours — Future Dusk and Sulphur — embody a sense of casual elegance and a futuristic vibe.
Orry x Flying Machine features an exquisite selection of new age blends and exclusive fabrics, including nylon blends for shirts, which exude a polished appeal. The T-shirts showcase a variety of mixed media fabrics, skilfully incorporated through applique techniques. Additionally, the collection utilises high-quality denim, enhanced with distinctive washes and coatings, ensuring a luxurious finish.
When we mention the silhouettes people can look forward to, Shailesh says, “Jorts! Jorts! Jorts!”
This collaboration introduces jorts as a key silhouette for the collection, making them a standout introduction by the brand. Additionally, you can look forward to other exciting silhouettes, including ’90s loose Cobain jeans, unisex pieces, T shirts, vests, caps, bucket hats, parachute pants and jeans.
Orry slays it!
How does this collection reflect your personality?
This collection is literally me in clothing form. It’s all about being bold, comfy, and little unexpected — just like I am. I love pieces that stand out but still feel good to wear. Whether I’m chilling during the day or heading out for a night, this collection is as versatile and fun as I am.
What would you say your personal style is like?
It’s a mix of ‘I woke up like this’ vibes with a splash of ‘let’s get noticed.’ I love comfort, but I also need my outfits to have that extra something that makes people look twice. I guess you could call it effortless with an edge.
I wear what makes me feel confident, whether that’s a loud statement piece or a laid-back look.
What are you most comfortable wearing?
Anything that lets me move. I’m out and about a lot, so comfort is key. I’m all about relaxed fits, soft fabrics, and pieces that are easy to throw on but still look good. Jorts, oversized tees, and a cool pair of sneakers—that’s my happy place.
Please share tips on how to style pieces from this collection.
The beauty of this collection is that it’s super versatile. You can keep it casual with a pair of jorts and a graphic tee, or dress it up by layering with a statement jacket and accessorising with bold pieces. Don’t be afraid to mix things up—go from day to night by swapping out your sneakers for boots, or throwing in some quirky accessories. Just have fun with it and make it your own.
What are your favourite pieces from this collection?
Definitely the jorts! They’re the perfect blend of style and comfort, and I see them becoming a huge trend. I also love the statement tees with quotes that reflect my vibe.
Priced between INR 1,499 and INR 3,999.
Available online.
