This unisex capsule collection in collaboration with Orry is inspired by Korean and Japanese fashion aesthetics

If you haven’t heard of Orry, you possibly are living under the rock. From his flamboyance to his vibrant attires and even funkier phone covers, and of course, his presence at all the happening parties in B-Town, Orry is what internet sensations are made of. His recent collab — Orry x Flying Machine — stands testimony to this fact. This unisex capsule collection is inspired by Korean and Japanese fashion aesthetics with ‘damn hot’ baggy and oversized fits and androgynous appeal.

“There is no better personality than Orry to showcase and amplify this approach of Flying Machine. As one of India’s most influential Gen Z figures, Orry possesses a keen understanding of what contemporary brands and consumers desire. He is a true social media phenomenon and his edgy and carefree style which when combined with our denim expertise has resulted in a very sassy collection,” says Shailesh Chaturvedi from the brand.