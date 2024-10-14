From Ananya Panday to Shriya Saran, stars dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

The Lakme Fashion Week concluded its latest edition with a dazzling showcase of Indian fashion, featuring top designers and celebrity showstoppers. The event showcased a variety of trends, from contemporary silhouettes to traditional aesthetics, all infused with a modern twist.

Renowned designer Rohit Bal made a comeback to the runway with his grand finale collection, Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe. Known for his luxurious fabrics and intricate detailing, Bal’s collection featured stunning velvets, bright red flowers, and a sense of grandeur.

The showstopper for Bal’s collection was none other than Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who graced the ramp in a beautiful ensemble. Ananya’s look perfectly embodied the autumnal festive spirit with a contemporary twist. She wore a black velvet lehenga adorned with large red roses, paired with a short bralette blouse and a cape-style jacket. The intricate hand-embroidered borders on the roses added a touch of traditional elegance to the ensemble.