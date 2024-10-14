New launches

From Ananya Panday to Shriya Saran, stars dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was a celebration of Indian fashion, showcasing the creativity, talent, and diversity of the industry
The Lakme Fashion Week concluded its latest edition with a dazzling showcase of Indian fashion, featuring top designers and celebrity showstoppers. The event showcased a variety of trends, from contemporary silhouettes to traditional aesthetics, all infused with a modern twist.

Renowned designer Rohit Bal made a comeback to the runway with his grand finale collection, Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe. Known for his luxurious fabrics and intricate detailing, Bal’s collection featured stunning velvets, bright red flowers, and a sense of grandeur.

The showstopper for Bal’s collection was none other than Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who graced the ramp in a beautiful ensemble. Ananya’s look perfectly embodied the autumnal festive spirit with a contemporary twist. She wore a black velvet lehenga adorned with large red roses, paired with a short bralette blouse and a cape-style jacket. The intricate hand-embroidered borders on the roses added a touch of traditional elegance to the ensemble.

Ananya Panday with designer Rohit Bal and other models
Ananya Panday with designer Rohit Bal and other models@lakmefashionwk- Instagram

Tarun Tahiliani’s luxury pret brand also made a statement at the fashion week. Showstopper Aditi Rao Hydari graced the runway in a striking blue corset-style bodysuit paired with a flowing wrap-around skirt and a fluid cape.

Tarun Tahiliani and Aditi Rao Hydari
Tarun Tahiliani and Aditi Rao Hydari @lakmefashionwk- Instagram

The event was not only a showcase of fashion but also a platform for celebrities to make a statement. Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Manu Bhaker, and Shraddha Kapoor were among the notable names who walked the ramp for various designers.

Shriya Saran turned heads as the showstopper for Payal Singhal’s 25-year celebratory showcase, Tazhib. Inspired by the Arabic art of gilding, Saran’s ivory and gold Anarkali ensemble was a visual treat. Her performance of an Umrao Jaan-inspired Kathak dance added an extra layer of glamour and sophistication to the show.

Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran@lakmefashionwk- Instagram

Indian athlete Manu, fresh from her Olympic medal win, showcased her versatility by walking the ramp for a popular brand. The 22-year-old athlete proved that she is not only a talented sportsperson but also a fashion icon.

Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker@lakmefashionwk- Instagram

Lakme Fashion Week 2024 was a celebration of Indian fashion, showcasing the creativity, talent, and diversity of the industry. From traditional to contemporary, the event offered something for everyone.

