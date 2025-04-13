Vishu 2025: Celebrations, stories and festive wishes

The Malayalam New Year, known as Vishu, is celebrated every year on April 14/15, coinciding with many other Hindu spring/harvest festival. Vishu is observed in southern India, particularly in Kerala and neighbouring territories of Tamil Nadu. Vishu 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, April 14, with the timings of Vishu Kani being 3.30 am, according to Drik Panchang.

How is Vishu 2025 celebrated?

According to Indian astrology, Vishu symbolises new beginnings and the Sun’s transition to the Mesha Rashi (Aries), the first zodiac symbol, which is why this festival is observed on the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam.

Vishu, which means equal in Sanskrit, marks the traditional spring equinox when day and night are equal.

According to mythology, Vishu is the day when Lord Krishna killed a demon called Narakasura, signifying good over evil and marking victory.

The most crucial ritual of the Vishu festival is Vishukkani – i.e., seeing the most auspicious object at dawn on the day of Vishu, which is believed to bring happiness and good fortune throughout the year and Lord Vishnu’s blessings.

The belief is that the first sight, as a reflection in the metal mirror, will lead to prosperity and good fortune in the coming year.

A display is created for Vishu, called the Vishukanni that consists of flowers, vegetables, fruits, a traditional lamp, metal mirrors, coins, rice, holy text and other items placed inside a metal vessel called Uruli.

Vishu 2025 wishes for your loved ones