Baisakhi 2025: When to celebrate, history, wishes

Vaisakhi or Baisakhi, marks the beginning of the Vaisakh/Baisakh month and is widely celebrated as a lively spring harvest festival, especially in Punjab and Northern India. It marks the start of the harvest season and is observed with great zeal and enthusiasm by farmers and local communities. Here’s everything you need to know, from its date to its history.
Vaisakhi usually falls on April 13 or, 14, and this year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, April 13. According to the legends, on this day, Guru Gobind Singh had asked for Sikh men who were willing to sacrifice their lives for their faith. One by one, five men stepped forward and entered a tent with the Guru.
For a while, only Guru Gobind Singh emerged, his sword stained with blood, causing concern among the onlookers. However, the five men soon reappeared, dressed in turbans, and were introduced as the first Khalsa, known as the Panj Pyare or the Beloved Five. They were initiated through a ceremony where the Guru sprinkled them with holy water. Baisakhi also holds great significance in Buddhism, since it is believed to be the day when Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment or Nirvana.
Significance of Baisakhi
Baisakhi, also referred to as Mesh Sankranti, marks the beginning of the solar calendar as the Sun transitions into Mesh Rashi, or Aries, the first of the twelve zodiac signs. This day also coincides with several other regional spring festivals across India that celebrate the onset of the harvest season, like Vishu in Kerala, Poila Baisakh in West Bengal, Pana Sankranti in Odisha, Rongali Bihu in Assam, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, and Vaishakhi in Bihar. While each festival follows its own unique customs and traditions, they all celebrate new beginnings.
