Kolkata eateries gear up to welcome guests with special Poila Baisakh menus

Take pride in the variety of Bengali dishes that are savoured with joy during the Bengali New Year. With an enormous buffet spread, Café Treat at Pride Plaza Kolkata takes you on the culinary journey of Bengal. From Gaach Patha r Kebab to Shakarkandi Kebab, Tel Koi, Aam Kasundi Murgi, Rosogollar Malai Curry, Panch Ranga Torkari, Thakur Barir Pulao to a variety of chutney, salad and more, one cannot miss out this buffet. For those with a sweet tooth must definitely drop in for Kheer chop, Sitaphal Mishti doi, Rabri and more. Available on April 14, 12:50 pm onwards at Rs 1696 (AI) per person.