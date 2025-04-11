Kolkata eateries gear up to welcome guests with special Poila Baisakh menus

This Bengali New Year or Poila Baisakh, eateries all around Kolkata are bracing themselves to welcome you with their unique buffets and a la carte arrangements offering quintessential, new and fusion flavours that would immerse you in nostalgia or clap for the innovations. Indulge gives you a roundup of what’s happening where in the city for this special occasion.
The taste of authentic Bengali cuisine comes to KCC Café at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. From crispy Aam Adar Chop to the classic Mishti Doi, you can have them all with the one-day Poila Baisakh Special Menu. On the plate are items like Jhuri Aloo bhaja badam diye, Tiler Beguni, Potoler Dolma, Ghee Bhat, Mishti Paan and of course the quintessential Gondhoraj Lebur Ghol to welcome you. Available on April 15 from noon to 4 pm at Rs 749+ per person.
Brace yourself for the warmest invite to a grand feast this Bengali New Year. Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport organises the Baisakh-er Amontron, a royal buffet for your taste buds. From Pyaaz Postor Bora to Fowl Cutlet, from Morog Pulao to Begun Bharta, from Pur Bhora Doi Potol to Sil-a bata Lal Mangsher Jhol, there’s a heavenly feast awaiting you. Accompanying the buffet will be a special Baul Sangeet performance to really resonate with the essence of the New Year. Available on April 15 for lunch (12:30 pm – 3:30 pm) and dinner (5:30 pm – 11pm) at Rs 1432+ per person.
With an ambiance full of cheer and joy welcoming the Poila Baisakh 1432 or the Bengali New Year 1432, The Square at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences is set to spread a lavish lunch and dinner buffet for all the guest curated by executive chef Vikram Jaiswal. One would find Kosha Mangsho, Kolkata-style Chicken Biryani, Shorshe Fish, Macher Bharta and the Gurer Rasgulla on the table. Apart from delicious food, there would be live music and illusion acts to entertain the guests. Available on April 14 (12:30 pm – 4 pm and 7 pm – 11 pm) and April 15 (12:30 pm- 4 pm) at Rs 2099+ per person.
Here’s another Poila Baisakh Buffet Menu which you must give a go at Gondhoraj. Be prepared to be welcome by the hydrating and refreshing Aam Pudinar Sorbot with Bori Diye Saag Bhaja, Steamed Rice, Badshahi Dal, and EchorerKofta Curry following it up. For meat lovers, check out Murshidabadi Murgi Fry, Gondhoraj bhapa Chingri, Handi Dum Mangsho to name a few while options for vegetarians inlcude Vegetable chop, Dhokar Dalna and Aloo Jhinga Posto. Round off the meal with Kesari Mishti Doi Rash Madhuri and Chutney- Papad. Available on April 14 for Rs 1100+ (Veg) / Rs 1300+ (Non- Veg)
If you wish to spend the day with your friends and family and enjoy a quiet leisurely meal then head over to the Poila Boishakh Brunch at Maple, Club Verde. From Aam Pora Sarbat to Narkel Chop, Cocktail Fish Kabiraji, Lal Saag Bhaja with Bori, Suktani, Sorse Bata Mach, Radha Ballavi to desserts like Khejur Aam Satta Chutney , Makha Sandesh, Sarbhaja and ice –cream; relish in the authentic Bengali flavours. Available on April 15 at Rs 799+ per person.
Blending Cantonese craftsmanship with the vibrant flavours of Bengal is Yauatcha’s Poila Baisakh menu. Check out Gondhoraj prawn Dumpling, Treasure vegetable dumpling, Spicy Chicken Dumpling, Steamed Indian Seabass, Gondhoraj hupak prawn, tofu broccoli, Twin treasure fried rice, Stir-fry spinach basil noodles and Golden sunshine gateau, a dessert paying tribute to the mango. To go along with the food, cocktails inspired from Bengal like The mustard zen, and The Royal betel take centre-stage. Available till April 30 at Rs 3000+ (approx.) for two.
Café Drifter’s Poila Baisakh Bhuribhoj menu is one to sit, share and enjoy with friends and family. Whether it is your favourite friends group from college or it’s a office treat that must be given, head over to try out the Bengali New Year specialties. On the menu are dishes like Prawn Cutlet, Kasundi Chicken Tikka, Masala Cheese balls with Posto and Jalapenos, Mutton Kosha, Gondhoraj Doi er Ghol and more. Available from April 11- 30 between 8 am to 11 pm at Rs 750+ (approx.) for two.
Take pride in the variety of Bengali dishes that are savoured with joy during the Bengali New Year. With an enormous buffet spread, Café Treat at Pride Plaza Kolkata takes you on the culinary journey of Bengal. From Gaach Patha r Kebab to Shakarkandi Kebab, Tel Koi, Aam Kasundi Murgi, Rosogollar Malai Curry, Panch Ranga Torkari, Thakur Barir Pulao to a variety of chutney, salad and more, one cannot miss out this buffet. For those with a sweet tooth must definitely drop in for Kheer chop, Sitaphal Mishti doi, Rabri and more. Available on April 14, 12:50 pm onwards at Rs 1696 (AI) per person.
Heritage boutique hotel The Astor Kolkata honours Bengali cuisine and flavours by organizing the limited –edition Aaji Baisakh Jagrata Dware on the occasion of Poila Baisakh. The feast includes dishes like Shukto, Doi Potol, Bhapa Ilish, Basanti Pulao, Mutton Kosha, Chingri Malai Curry and more. Available on April 15 from noon to 4 pm at Rs 1499+ onwards.
The Poila Baisakh Buffet Lunch and Dinner organised by First Innings, The Stadel is one to not give a miss. You would find Bheli Gurer Doi Sharbat, Jhurjhure Aloo Bhaja, Mulo Bhorta, Aamader Priyo Chilli Momo, Kamranga Salad, Dim Kasundi Salad, Bhanga Bori Sukto, Bethurani Fish Fry, Pan Mousse and more. Available from April 12 to 15, 2025 between noon to 4 pm for lunch and 7 pm onwards for dinner at Rs 1299 (AI) per person.
Amp up your Poila Baisakh celebrations and head over to Salt Lake’s Five & Dime to savour their special menu. The buffet has all your favourites including Puchka, Enchorer doi bora, Live tawa fish fry, Lau Ghonto, Shile Bata Chingri, Chaler Payesh and more. Available only on April 15 at Rs 1199 per person.
Usher in the Bengali New Year with a grand feast at Shamiana, Taj City Centre Newtown comprising dishes like Daab Chingri, Rui Macher Patisaptta, Dhakai Elish, Gandharaj Lebu Lanka Murgi, Posto Mangsho etc. The Poila Boisakh Special brunch is available on April 15 between 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Rs 2200+ onwards.
If you are planning a quick trip outside Kolkata but to a nearby place then check out Jhore Jole Jongole at Sunderbans. Celebrate Poila Baisakh with your loved ones amidst the serenity of nature and yet closer to all authentic Bengali flavours. On the menu are items like Fish Fry, Mutton Kosha, Sorse Katla, Ghee Bhaat etc . While you savour authentic delicacies in the Nabo Barsho Thali, arrangements are also made for Jungle Boat safaris or baul performances. Available on April 14 and 15 at Rs 999+ per person.
Fairfield by Marriott celebrates newer beggings by ushering in Poila Baisakh with a Bengali Food Festival. Up for grabs are Borishaler lau chingri, Crispy fish in penang curry, Chenar paturi, Patoler dorma, Ice cream tappenyaki, Aam Pora Sharbat along with a live station serving Chowmin, roll, pasta, and momo. Available at Kava and The Mangrove on April 15 from 12:30 pm (lunch) and 7:30 pm (dinner) at Rs 1199+
South Kolkata’s Cabin 17 A gives you the taste of North Calcutta’s adda in the heart of the city. From a la carte, combos and thalis at a price which does not drill a hole in your pocket and can be enjoyed without any worries with friends and family, there’s something for everybody. Light snacks or proper lunch choose from Salad, Barishali Pulao, Sylhet Pora Mangsho, Gondhoraj Chicken Fingers, Murgir Lal Jhol and much more. Available on April 15, Rs 199+ onwards (a la carte) and Rs 399+ onwards (combos and thal
Hop in to pick your favorite from the Veg Thali or the Non-Veg Thali at Alora by Anindita's special Poila Baisakh Thali. discover unique dishes like Amlokir tok misti shorbot, Shakh makha bhaat, Aam jhol, Kala bhuna mutton, Mochar paturi, Khoi er payesh. Available on April 15 from Rs 512 + onwards.
Step into Bengali heritage and culture with an unforgettable buffet spread by the ITC hotels. Enter the Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal Bengal for a curated gourmet buffet comprising Chenar Paturi, Bhetki Paturi, Gondhoraj Murgi, Baby Naan, Metiabruz Biryani and much more at Rs 1925+ per person. The Eden Pavilion at ITC Sonar serves dishes like Fish Fry, Dak Banglow Murgi, Roasted Chicken with Artichoke, Sea food stew and more at Rs 1800+ per person. Available on April 15.
Get ready to indulge yourself at the Noboborsher Mohabhoj with curated veg and non –veg thali along with a variety of a la carte dishes including Gondhoraj chicken fry, Shona Moong Dal, Dhakai Morog Pulao, Murgi, Sheel-e-bata, Chicken Kosha, Daab Chingri, Nolen Gurer Ice Cream and more. The grand feast will take place in outlets of the Bhoj Company. Available between April 12 -15, 2025 at Rs 890+ onwards (thali) and Rs 900+ (approx. for two persons) between noon to 10 pm.
The grand Aaheli Thalis are back at all outlets of this much loved Kolkata restaurant. These signature thalis reciprocate Kolkata’s signature flavours including Mach-er-chop, Hing Dal Kochuri, Sabji Ghonto, Ada Bata Diye Chingri Jhal, Kosha Mangsho, Malaibhog, Lal doi and more. Available on April 15 across all Aaheli outlets starting from Rs 1695+ (Aaheli Peerless Hotel Kolkata); Rs 1295+ (Aaheli Sarat Bose Road) and Rs 1499+ for buffet only (Aaheli Axis Mall).