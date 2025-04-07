This newly opened friends and family-friendly restaurant in Kolkata should be on your visit list

Walking around the busy streets of Exide and want to make a stopover at a cosy café cum restaurant? Tucked away inside the gates, slightly away from the hustle and bustle of the main road, is the newly opened family diner and café Cosy Locus Café, and multi-cuisine restaurant. As we entered the two-storey diner, what caught our attention at first glance was the larger-than-life-size mural on the wall depicting everything essential to Kolkata. Moreover, the aroma of coffee wafting through the air gave it a complete café feel. But once we headed upstairs, the dim light, plush seating, and elegant upholstery gave it a complete family dining restaurant feel.
We took our seats and started sipping Kiwi Lemon Boba to regain our energy drained by the hot summer. This refreshing drink with boba bubbles can best be defined as fizz with a pop! Up first came the Artisanal Greek Salad, a favourite for those who are watching their weight. It was healthy, nutritious, and full of bell peppers, onions, lettuce, cucumber, and feta cheese with a handsome Italian seasoning. The smokey aroma of the Tandoori chicken, which was served next, filled the air. The succulent meat with the generous spice marination, charred edges, and a zesty hint of lime juice when dipped in mint chutney and eaten transported us to a royal kitchen.
Moving on to the main course, we tried two different cuisines. The Cosy Locus Pan Fried Noodles, a specialty of the diner was paired with Fish in Hot Basil. While the noodles, unlike others, were crispy and had the crunch once we bit into them. It was tossed with several veggies and sauces and topped with an egg omlette, which lent it texture and taste. Those who love spicy flavours must definitely try the fish with all the spices and hot basil yet balanced with a tinge of lemongrass, which accounted for the aroma and flavour.
As they say, the best is saved for the last, and next came the Mutton Biryani. Boiled egg, large chunks of half-diced potatoes, long–grained rice, and the sweet smell of kesar already made us brace ourselves for the whole plate. A quick sip of the accompanying buttermilk, and we devoured the biryani, which was light on the stomach, and the soft mutton detached itself from the bones as soon as we touched them.
We took a break from eating with the sweet Raspberry Mojito before finally concluding the course with Mango Pancake with Ice Cream. These triangular fried pancakes with mango stuffing, sesame seed garnishes, dollops of vanilla ice cream, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce was the perfect sweet, savoury, and nutty ending we could have asked for.
At 240B, A.J.C Bose Road, Exide More, Kolkata
Open till 10 am - 12 am
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+