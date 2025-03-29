This new diner gives a fantastic view of the Ganges while indulging you in global flavours!

Did you know that this newly opened luxurious restaurant in Kolkata is guarded by history on all sides? While the Ganges flows right in front of it bringing with it the views of ships, boats and yachts sailing past, on the grounds of the diner stands a massive and towering clock tower in pastel shades of yellow and brick red. The indenture memorial guards its other side making it the only diner in Kolkata to be situated in the middle of history manifesting the phrase ‘like a phoenix’; rising from the ashes through the form of a majestic diner. The interiors are adorned with artworks depicting Old Calcutta and scenes from settlements around Hooghly. We stepped into this magnificent diner to experience hospitality and flavourful dishes from the menu.
Embracing flavourful cuisines from all over the region, country and globe, the menu boasts of a variety to suit everyone’s palates. The cocktails however are an ode to the City with the drinks named after elements from Bengal. We kicked off with Misal Pav shots, an appetizer resembling Kolkata’s dead phuchka. With the missal masala inside shot glasses, with a baked pav on top with a green chilli and bhujiya, the presentation was bang on. The masala has a distinct South Indian touch and the green chilli added the right spice to the starter.
For all the health-conscious individuals the Mediterranean-inspired Buddha bowl with its avocado, tomato, onion , lettuce, broccoli, chicken and feta cheese played with the colour and texture of the dish. We felt the salad could have had a slight tang that would have elevated the dish. Up next was the Avocado Asparagus Sushi in an elegant Asian boat. The gold dust on the sushi gave it a royal touch. These non-spicy vegetarian sushi pieces were rectangular bundles of joy to dip in the soya sauce, wasabi pecks or eat with pickled ginger slices. Coffee lovers in the house can take a glass of College Street Martini, a cocktail made with hazelnut and coffee to go along with the dish.
For the mains, the Blue Pea Edamame Fried Rice with its charming deep blue colour was a treat to the eye and the stomach. Jasmine Rice cooked with blue pea reduction spoke for the unique colour while the edamame pods glided smoothly all over the rice. The scrambled egg bits and chunky chicken pieces made the Fried Rice a one-bowl comfort dish ticking all the right boxes. We paired it with the Sealdah Sour made with red wine with added a hint of sweetness to the pairing.
To conclude the course, we immersed our taste buds in the no-bake chocolate tart. A grainy crust, compact and smooth body with the chef’s touch of three different types of chocolates warranted for the mildly sweet flavour. Still wondering where to visit for a sumptuous meal and a fantastic view then head over to The Dockyard Co.
Getty 8, Indenture Memorial at Clock Tower, Garden Reach, Andaman Dock
12 pm to 2 am
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+