This Kolkata cafe introduces a pan-Asian menu on its 10th anniversary

If you’re a citizen of Kolkata and haven’t visited the WhatsUp Cafe, now is your time to change that. Do not miss out on the authentic recipes, handcrafted concoctions and exceptional ambience. With the growing hype of pan Asian food, WhatsUp cafe has introduced a whole new menu as a celebration of their 10th anniversary. So, we too did not miss out on the irresistible additions, headed out for lunch.

We started off, with soft and juicy, melt-in-the-mouth prawn har gow—4 pieces of vibrant pink dim sums with flavourful prawn filling. The delicate skin was perfectly thin, giving away a burst of savoury prawn in every bite. We paired it with the fresh, WhatsUp Special Mocktail with Seasonal Fruits(watermelon).