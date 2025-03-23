This Kolkata cafe introduces a pan-Asian menu on its 10th anniversary
If you’re a citizen of Kolkata and haven’t visited the WhatsUp Cafe, now is your time to change that. Do not miss out on the authentic recipes, handcrafted concoctions and exceptional ambience. With the growing hype of pan Asian food, WhatsUp cafe has introduced a whole new menu as a celebration of their 10th anniversary. So, we too did not miss out on the irresistible additions, headed out for lunch.
We started off, with soft and juicy, melt-in-the-mouth prawn har gow—4 pieces of vibrant pink dim sums with flavourful prawn filling. The delicate skin was perfectly thin, giving away a burst of savoury prawn in every bite. We paired it with the fresh, WhatsUp Special Mocktail with Seasonal Fruits(watermelon).
We indulged in two distinct sushi collections, each offering a unique texture—the Tempura Prawn, boasting a delightful crunch with fresh and succulent prawn and Pimento Uramaki, a soft and colourful combination of rice and bell pepper. The paneer bao had a pillowy soft texture that perfectly enveloped the tender and creamy paneer perfect for those who prefer mild and subtly sweet nuances.
For Korean cuisine and ramen enthusiasts Chicken Ramen Bowl stands out as the ultimate choice for the main course. It is a mouth-watering dish with perfectly cooked ramen, fresh and incredibly flavourful veggies and juicy chicken all complemented by a boiled egg as well as a sunny-side-up, all of it flawlessly immersed in a refreshing and aromatic soup, enhancing the taste and essence of an all-in-one dish.
Apart from their Pan-Asian dishes we also explored a new edition to their continental menu—the Asian Sea Bass Steak which was served on a smooth and creamy bed of peas puree and mashed potatoes. The rich smoky flavour and premium bekti fish, make it irresistible for seafood lovers. To accompany this, we sipped on to the exotic Daab Punch which is a blend of coconut water, gin and kaffir lime, an ideal drink for the approaching summer season.
The bold and exotic flavours of each and every dish, the classy ambience and the constant innovation is the secret that has been keeping the legacy of WhatsUp Cafe alive for over a decade.
122A, 7th floor, Southern Avenue
12 noon-12 midnight
Price for two(approx): Rs. 1500+ onwards
(Written by Addrita Sinha)