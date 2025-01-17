Here’s why you should visit this newly opened gourmet diner and cocktail bar in Kolkata

The newly-opened ATM Members Bar in the city is taking the concept of a contemporary club to the next level. Located on Camac Street this intimate diner and lounge operates only in the evening, allowing the guests to relax and rejuvenate in their own way while soaking in the flavours of some of the best culinary gems. The duplex interiors exuberate a vintage feel with its dark coloured panels, plush sofas, and an opulent chandelier hanging from the ceiling. The lights which get dimmer after regular intervals throughout the night offer drama and cosiness to the atmosphere; not to mention the DJ console for some energetic music. We visited the space to catch up on a quick lunch and completely explain why this should be your next relaxation den.