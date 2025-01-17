Here’s why you should visit this newly opened gourmet diner and cocktail bar in Kolkata

The newly-opened ATM Members Bar in the city is taking the concept of a contemporary club to the next level. Located on Camac Street this intimate diner and lounge operates only in the evening, allowing the guests to relax and rejuvenate in their own way while soaking in the flavours of some of the best culinary gems. The duplex interiors exuberate a vintage feel with its dark coloured panels, plush sofas, and an opulent chandelier hanging from the ceiling. The lights which get dimmer after regular intervals throughout the night offer drama and cosiness to the atmosphere; not to mention the DJ console for some energetic music. We visited the space to catch up on a quick lunch and completely explain why this should be your next relaxation den.
We kicked off with their Signature Guacamole served with crisps. It was the best way to start a laidback meal. Interestingly, the tasty and wholesome Guacamole made with rich Brazilian Avocados was served in a Molcajete, a Mexican Volcanic rock. The home-made sour cream, salsa and cheese sauce also gave us varying options to dip our crisps in. The often overlooked cauliflower was given an elevated status when combined with the crunchiness of almonds and sweetness of apple juliennes in Bang Bang Cauliflower which came next.
For those who love the spice on their palate, Buffalo chicken wings are their go-to starters. Succulent chicken wings paired with spicy home-made Buffalo sauce set fire to our palates. To diffuse the spiciness we devoured the Hassleback Potato. Spiral skin-on potatoes, cheese, hollaindaise sauce and red chilli slices all mixed together made this smooth dish.
For the mains we chose the Tenderloin Steak with Bok Choy, beetroot, mashed potato and steak sauce and paired it with Kolkata-themed cocktail Potter’s Tradition which was a fusion of white rum, misti doi, sweet lime and orange. An homage to the potter’s, it was served in a terracotta glass and the touch of the traditional misti doi completely elevated the flavour profile. Up next was the Black truffle Tagliatelle which was an experience on the plate. Hand-cut pasta cooked to perfection with parmesan live-grated on the plate filled our bellies to the full. We washed it down with the Presidency Float, a Butterscotch flavoured cocktail with tiramisu foam dusted with coffee powder.
We wrapped up the meal with Soft centered chocolate fondant where smooth molten chocolate met the hard crusty sides of the baked dessert. It was served with walnut crumble, vanilla anglaise, and vanilla ice cream and contributed to a burst of textures in the mouth.
Open to all with extra privileges for members
At Galleria 1910, 7, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, 1st Floor. Camac Street, Kolkata
Operating 5 pm onwards
Price for two: Rs 2800+ (including alcohol)