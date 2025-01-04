Check out the Bengal-flavours-inspired cocktail and food menu at this Kolkata brewery

As we soaked the winter sun on the terrace, Tales of Mangrove, paired with Kachalanka gondhoraj murgi tart arrived at our table. This cocktail attempts to preserve the biodiversity of Sundarbans by using honey from the local beekeeping community, which in turn contributes to the conservation of the Royal Bengal tiger. A sweet and sour cocktail with a slight dominance of gin and an intense caramel-like flavour of honey, tasted good when paired with the savoury tartlets, which had a slight tang from the gondhoraj and a spicy kick from the chillies.