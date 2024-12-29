⁠Back in time: Kolkata sips through time with these heritage bars!

Probably there isn’t a single person unaware of Olypub’s existence and the popularity of its Chateaubriand beef steak, chicken ala kiev or mixed grills. A juicy chunk of meat paired with mashed potatoes and boiled peas and topped with a gooey poached egg, is what you need to try here, at least for the sake of history. From Olympia Bar & Restaurant in 1947 to becoming Olypub in 1981, this place in Park Street has come a long way. With revamped interiors, this pub is popular among the oldies and the GenZs alike. NC Das, the accounts executive at Oly Pub, who has been working here for over 40 years, never thought of switching his job. “It is the ambience that brings back people. People come here alone, with friends or family to spend time for hours together without being politely disturbed by the waiters to vacate the table,” he tells us the secret behind the pub’s popularity.