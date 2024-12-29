Back in time: The original cafes of Kolkata are older than we can think of!

For anyone who’s grown up in Kolkata, the allure of its cafés lies not just in the food but in the stories they tell. In a city where every corner seems to hum with history, the old cafés, also known as cabins—some over a century old—offer the comfort of nostalgia. With their distinct wooden chairs and tables, faded dogeared menus and unbelievable price point, these cabins are more than eateries. They are living relics of a bygone era, where conversations flowed as freely as cups of cha.

As Calcuttans, we’ve often wondered about the footfall of these spaces. It isn’t just nostalgia; it’s something deeper. These establishments, which flourished during the British Raj, were places where families dined, students debated politics, and couples whispered secrets—each table a small, private world. Even as the city has transformed embracing Instagram-worthy cafés with their chic décor and artisanal menus, many of us still find solace in the quiet, unassuming charm of places like The Café in Hazra, Dilkhusa Cabin in College Street, or Anadi Cabin near Esplanade.

There’s a certain magic to these cafés that can’t be replicated—a sense of stepping into a time capsule where the hustle of the city fades away. And yet, they’re not just about history. They’re about holding their ground in a city that is forever reinventing itself. As we wander through their creaking doors, we wonder what keeps them alive in the face of change? Perhaps, it’s their ability to offer something no Instagrammable café can—authenticity, warmth, and the soul of Kolkata.