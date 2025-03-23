This new diner in Kolkata blends comfort food with a culinary twist and elegant interiors

As we entered the newly opened Lucky Tigerr, the calm ambiance with its elegant centre-piece from China caught our attention. With private seating arrangements for large dining groups or semi-circular seats for smaller ones, it had charming interiors. The dim lights and plush seating made it a cosy environment as we began our lunch.
Up first were the Mixed Mushroom and Soya Bao in the shape of a fusion bao and mushroom. It was savoury and slightly sticky, but we really recommend dipping them in the variety of homemade sauce accompaniments that would help elevate the taste. The perfect starter for the seafood lovers was the Prawn Harbao with caviar on top adding a tinge of colour to the steamed dumplings. These little parcels were delectable, savoury, non-spicy and the bulbous caviar burst into a circular texture in the mouth.
The arrival of the Edamame and Truffle Dimsum was initiated with the truffle oil aroma wafting in the air even before it reached our tables. The truffle oil kept the dumpling moist and supple while the slightly chunky edamame pieces inside gave us an opportunity to actually feel the ingredient. The rotund Waterchestnut and vegetable dumplings were a vegetarian’s delight. We paired it with the refreshing three-citrus- grapefruit, orange, and lemon- grapefruit lemonade.
The Chicken and Mushroom Pot Stickler had a unique appearance and caught our eyes in the first go. Overturning a crispy tuille on top, there were four chicken dumplings inside. The tuille gave an interesting crunch and the succulent chicken meat inside made it a dish we would come back for.
One of the best things about an Asian fare is that it is a complete package of comfort food and is a mood up-lifter any time of the day. We opted for Fried Rice with Sizzling Lamb. The warm lamb pieces had a very Indianised taste because of the cumin-heavy gravy, and the Fried Rice with all its veggies, including carrots, asparagus, diced chicken, and onions lived up to the name of why it has been a crowd puller. Along with it we sipped the 9pine cocktail with litchi and a coconut water base in rum.
We concluded our sumptuous fare with the Matchamisu, which was a twist to the classic tiramisu with matcha flavours. The dessert was soft, moist, and creamy, and the matcha powder on the top gave it a tea-like flavour that blended very well with the original dessert.
Address: 1, Park Mansion, 2nd Floor, Building – 2 on 57 A Park Street
Price for two: Rs 2500+ onwards
Opening Time: 12 pm – 3:30 pm (Lunch) / 6:30 pm onwards (Dinner)