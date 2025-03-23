This new diner in Kolkata blends comfort food with a culinary twist and elegant interiors

As we entered the newly opened Lucky Tigerr, the calm ambiance with its elegant centre-piece from China caught our attention. With private seating arrangements for large dining groups or semi-circular seats for smaller ones, it had charming interiors. The dim lights and plush seating made it a cosy environment as we began our lunch.

Up first were the Mixed Mushroom and Soya Bao in the shape of a fusion bao and mushroom. It was savoury and slightly sticky, but we really recommend dipping them in the variety of homemade sauce accompaniments that would help elevate the taste. The perfect starter for the seafood lovers was the Prawn Harbao with caviar on top adding a tinge of colour to the steamed dumplings. These little parcels were delectable, savoury, non-spicy and the bulbous caviar burst into a circular texture in the mouth.