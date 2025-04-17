The enduring allure of the moon in Indian folklore and art

Celestial god and mythic lover

In Hindu mythology, the moon is deified as Chandra, a god of coolness, beauty, and serenity. He rides his silver chariot across the night sky, drawn by ten white horses, and is one of the Navagrahas, or nine planetary deities. Chandra’s romantic entanglements are the stuff of celestial legend—most famously, his love for Rohini, one of the 27 daughters of Daksha and his wives, who also represent the lunar mansions (Nakshatras). This favouritism caused cosmic discord and earned him a curse, leading to his cyclical waxing and waning—an elegant mythological explanation for the lunar phases.

The moon also finds prominence in tales of longing and separation. In Meghaduta by Kalidasa, the moon becomes a silent witness to the Yaksha’s yearning for his beloved. These emotional and symbolic dimensions of Chandra are deeply embedded in Indian storytelling traditions, especially in folk songs, classical literature, and oral epics.