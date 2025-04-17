The enduring allure of the moon in Indian folklore and art

The moon has long held a cherished place in Indian imagination—its gentle glow casting more than just light, but also a sense of wonder, mystery, and divinity. Known as Chandra or Soma in ancient texts, the moon is not merely a celestial body in Indian tradition but a powerful symbol intertwined with myth, emotion, and artistic inspiration. Across time, it has inspired poets, painters, dancers and storytellers, weaving its quiet magic into the fabric of Indian culture.
In Hindu mythology, the moon is deified as Chandra, a god of coolness, beauty, and serenity. He rides his silver chariot across the night sky, drawn by ten white horses, and is one of the Navagrahas, or nine planetary deities. Chandra’s romantic entanglements are the stuff of celestial legend—most famously, his love for Rohini, one of the 27 daughters of Daksha and his wives, who also represent the lunar mansions (Nakshatras). This favouritism caused cosmic discord and earned him a curse, leading to his cyclical waxing and waning—an elegant mythological explanation for the lunar phases.
The moon also finds prominence in tales of longing and separation. In Meghaduta by Kalidasa, the moon becomes a silent witness to the Yaksha’s yearning for his beloved. These emotional and symbolic dimensions of Chandra are deeply embedded in Indian storytelling traditions, especially in folk songs, classical literature, and oral epics.
The moon’s influence extends vividly into Indian art and aesthetics. In classical painting styles such as Mughal miniatures and Rajput art, moonlit scenes frequently set the tone for romantic encounters, night vigils, or divine moments. The soft illumination of Sharad Purnima—the full moon night—has inspired depictions of Krishna’s Raas Leela, a dance of divine love under the moonlight.
In music and dance, Raga Chandrakauns and Raga Malkauns are evening ragas that evoke the moon’s tranquillity and mystique. Even contemporary Indian cinema draws on moonlit imagery to underscore emotion and mood, echoing a timeless aesthetic lineage.
Ultimately, the moon in Indian folklore and art is far more than background—it is an active, emotive force. Whether as deity, lover, or muse, it continues to enchant, reminding us that even in darkness, there is light to dream by.