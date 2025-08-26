Comic Con India 2025-26 expands its footprint to Northeast, Guwahati edition to kick off on November 22

Comic Con India, India’s biggest and most loved pop culture celebration, announced its entry into the vibrant city of Guwahati, marking its first-ever edition in the Northeast. The maiden Guwahati edition will be hosted on November 22-23, bringing the Comic Con experience to an all-new audience.

This new chapter will bring Comic Con experience not only to Guwahati but will also cater to fans across the entire Northeast region.

Comic Con spreads its wings in Guwahati, Assam

This move reflects Comic Con India’s deeper connection with India’s evolving youth culture and its commitment to celebrating the fandom across every corner of the country.

“For us, bringing Comic Con to Guwahati is not just about adding a new city, it is about opening a long overdue chapter for the Northeast. You see the creative fire here everywhere, in the colours of Bihu dances, the sound of the dhol and pepa, in the handwoven elegance of a Mekhela Sador, and in the passion for comics, anime, cosplay, and gaming that fills college fests and community gatherings across the region," said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

He added, "Guwahati has always been a cultural gateway to the Northeast, and now it becomes the stage where this imagination and energy can shine for the world to see. The region has always had a deep love for cosplay and pop culture. Every year, fans from the region have travelled across the country, standing out with their creativity, dedication, and joy at national Comic Cons. Now, for the first time, they do not need to travel to be seen,"