Comic Con India 2025-26 expands its footprint to Northeast, Guwahati edition to kick off on November 22

Comic Con India, India’s biggest and most loved pop culture celebration, announced its entry into the vibrant city of Guwahati, marking its first-ever edition in the Northeast. The maiden Guwahati edition will be hosted on November 22-23, bringing the Comic Con experience to an all-new audience.
This new chapter will bring Comic Con experience not only to Guwahati but will also cater to fans across the entire Northeast region.
This move reflects Comic Con India’s deeper connection with India’s evolving youth culture and its commitment to celebrating the fandom across every corner of the country.
“For us, bringing Comic Con to Guwahati is not just about adding a new city, it is about opening a long overdue chapter for the Northeast. You see the creative fire here everywhere, in the colours of Bihu dances, the sound of the dhol and pepa, in the handwoven elegance of a Mekhela Sador, and in the passion for comics, anime, cosplay, and gaming that fills college fests and community gatherings across the region," said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.
He added, "Guwahati has always been a cultural gateway to the Northeast, and now it becomes the stage where this imagination and energy can shine for the world to see. The region has always had a deep love for cosplay and pop culture. Every year, fans from the region have travelled across the country, standing out with their creativity, dedication, and joy at national Comic Cons. Now, for the first time, they do not need to travel to be seen,"
According to the New Horizons ranking by digital travel platform Agoda, Guwahati has emerged as India’s fastest-growing destination for international travellers, another reason to make it a perfect destination for Comic Con India to enter the market. By merging global fandoms, their lifelong attachment towards anime, and more, with local energy,
Comic Con is a launchpad for creative careers, bringing together the art of storytelling and celebrating local talent in cosplay, comics, and creative studios. It offers a platform where new voices can be discovered and where illustrators, writers, and artists can showcase, sell, and receive feedback on their work. More than just an event, it’s a collective stage for the Northeast’s creative community to shine, collaborate, celebrate, and grow together. Alongside this cultural celebration, gaming and esports zones add an extra layer of excitement, creating a vibrant space where creativity, fandom, and play all converge.
From the beats of Bihu to K-pop playlists, from silk Mekhela Chadors to anime cosplays, the city can embody a unique blend of local tradition and global influence.
The Guwahati edition will mark a milestone, extending Comic Con’s reach to the Northeast and underlining its position as India’s definitive pop culture festival.