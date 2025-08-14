Comic Con India to kick off from October 31 in Hyderabad

The 13th edition of Comic Con India will kick off in Hyderabad from October 31 and will host some of the biggest names in popular culture.

What can you expect at Comic Con India 2025?

Every year, Comic Con India unites fandoms across the country for a celebration of comics, cosplay, gaming, films, TV, anime, merchandise and more. Fans in Hyderabad can look forward to meeting their favourite international guests, exclusive stand up comedy and music performances, immersive fan zones and some of India’s best cosplayers joining the season till November 2.

“Comic Con India is back, bigger, bolder and bursting with the magic our fans love! This year, we’re pulling out all the stops, iconic celebrity guests, legendary creators, epic gaming battles, stunning cosplay and immersive fan zones that bring every world to life, from comics and anime to everything in between. More than an event, Comic Con is a celebration of imagination, creativity, and the incredible community that makes it all possible. If you love pop culture, you belong here,” Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India told Indulge.