Orry slams Mrunal Thakur for calling Bipasha Basu ‘manly’

Orry takes a stand for Bipasha Basu after Mrunal Thakur slams her for looking "manly" and having muscles. He shared his views in the comment section of an Instagram post by qualiteaposts which released the clip of Mrunal's old interview with a slideshow of Bipasha Basu's old clips.

Orry jokingly asks what Mrunal is smoking for her demeaning Bipasha comment

Taking to the comment section, Orry wrote, “LMAO. F’ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking," along with several laughing emojis.

Other comments ranged from "That’s why they made a song on BIPASHA and not you" to "That’s okay. Bipsha is not for beginners."

One even said that her respect for Mrunal went away in a matter of seconds.

"Bipasha owned her body and HER SKINTONE! In an Era when NO OTHER ACTRESSES WERE CAST IN MOVIES WITH DUSKY SKIN! She stood her ground! That’s a POWER MOVE FROM A BADDIE!! Mrunal could NEVER!" another said.

This comes in response to Mrunal's throwback video, where she is seen saying:

“Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, ok.” This was in an interview with her co-star Arjit Taneja where they were talking about fitness.

Bipasha Basu clapped back

“Strong women lift each other up.” Bipasha wrote on her Instagram story, without referencing Mrunal specifically.

Her story was a post which said, “Get those muscles beautiful ladies, we should be strong. Muscles help you attain, good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong.”