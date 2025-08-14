First look of Cillian Murphy starrer Steve is out

The trailer of Tim Mielants's Steve, starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, is now out. "Follow one pivotal day for a headteacher and his students, at a last-chance reform school in mid-90s England," says the trailer description, which was released by Netflix.

Netflix has released Steve trailer, featuring Cillian Murphy

The movie is an adaptation of Max Porter's 2023 bestseller Shy. The novella is named after its 16-year-old protagonist who goes to a boarding school for troubled boys in England in 1995. The story takes place over the course of a few hours on a single night.

In 2019, Cillian starred in a stage adaptation of Max's book Grief Is the Thing With Feathers which was directed by Enda Walsh. This was about a grief-stricken writer and father of two young boys, who was coming to terms with the death of his wife while writing a book about Ted Hughes.

Cillian has previously collaborated with director Tim on Season 3 of Peaky Blinders and then later on the 2024 film Small Things Like These.