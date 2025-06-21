28 Years Later trilogy: Cillian Murphy returns as Jim, but not just yet; here's what you need to know

Cillian Murphy’s gaunt, wide-eyed face waking up to a deserted London in 28 Days Later is one of modern horror cinema’s most iconic images. More than two decades after that Danny Boyle classic redefined zombie movies, fans have long wondered: will Jim ever return?

The short answer is a plausible 'yes'... just not in 28 Years Later.

What is Cillian Murphy’s role in 28 Years Later trilogy?

The first installment of the new 28 Years Later trilogy has officially hit screens, with rave reviews praising its mix of existential dread and sharp social commentary. Directed once again by Danny Boyle and penned by Alex Garland, the film stars a powerhouse cast including Alfie Williams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes.

However, there’s one name missing from the cast list: Cillian Murphy.

While Murphy doesn’t appear onscreen in 28 Years Later, he is credited as an executive producer, marking a reunion with Boyle and Garland for the first time since 2007’s Sunshine. This behind-the-scenes role might surprise fans, especially given the strong rumours of his return that swirled after Sony Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman’s 2024 interview with Deadline.