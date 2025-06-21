28 Years Later trilogy: Cillian Murphy returns as Jim, but not just yet; here's what you need to know

Cillian Murphy’s gaunt, wide-eyed face waking up to a deserted London in 28 Days Later is one of modern horror cinema’s most iconic images. More than two decades after that Danny Boyle classic redefined zombie movies, fans have long wondered: will Jim ever return?
The short answer is a plausible 'yes'... just not in 28 Years Later.
The first installment of the new 28 Years Later trilogy has officially hit screens, with rave reviews praising its mix of existential dread and sharp social commentary. Directed once again by Danny Boyle and penned by Alex Garland, the film stars a powerhouse cast including Alfie Williams, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes.
However, there’s one name missing from the cast list: Cillian Murphy.
While Murphy doesn’t appear onscreen in 28 Years Later, he is credited as an executive producer, marking a reunion with Boyle and Garland for the first time since 2007’s Sunshine. This behind-the-scenes role might surprise fans, especially given the strong rumours of his return that swirled after Sony Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman’s 2024 interview with Deadline.
Tom teased that Murphy would return “in a surprising way,” fueling speculation among fans. Some even believed an emaciated, infected figure glimpsed in the trailer was Jim’s corpse. That rumour was quickly debunked, since the role was actually played by art dealer Angus Neill, not Murphy.
Then, in January 2025, producer Andrew Macdonald confirmed to Empire that Murphy would not be appearing in the first film of the new trilogy.
“He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line,” he said.
That “somewhere” is now official.
Danny Boyle has confirmed that Cillian Murphy will return as Jim in the sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
Directed by Nia DaCosta, the second installment in the trilogy has already been shot and is slated for release on January 16, 2026.
Plot details are still under wraps, but the title alone hints at a deeper descent into the world’s post-infection horrors. And with Murphy’s return, audiences may finally get closure on one of the most compelling characters in apocalyptic cinema.
28 Years Later marks the beginning of a fresh trilogy, reviving the gritty realism and raw emotion that made the original film a genre-defining hit. With Danny Boyle and Alex Garland back at the helm, and Nia DaCosta leading the next chapter, the series is shaping up to be a rare blend of art-house horror and blockbuster spectacle.