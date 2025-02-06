Oscars 2025: Conan O’Brien as host, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy among presenters – Here’s what to know

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2 (March 3 IST), at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, despite the challenges posed by the devastating wildfires that swept through the city in January. While some had suggested cancelling the ceremony, the Academy has opted to proceed, emphasising the importance of the Oscars for Los Angeles’ economy and as a symbol of resilience in difficult times.
Conan O'Brien to Host the Oscars
In a notable first, Conan O'Brien will host the Academy Awards. Known for his late-night comedy and podcasting, Conan joked about his hosting gig by comparing it to Taco Bell’s Cheesy Chalupa Supreme release. His humour is expected to bring a fresh energy to the ceremony.
Impact of the Wildfires on the Oscars
The wildfires significantly affected Hollywood's awards season. The Academy cancelled its annual nominee's luncheon and faced calls for the ceremony's cancellation. However, the Academy decided to move forward, pledging to honour the film community and those who bravely fought the fires. Many involved, including Conan, have had personal ties to the devastation. Conan’s assistant lost her home, while his own residence was spared, but the family has yet to return.
Special Guests and Presenters
Last year's acting winners—Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph—will return to present awards. Initially, there were plans to bring back the "fab five" style for presenting acting awards, but these plans have been altered for this year’s ceremony.
No Live Performances of Original Song Nominees
Unlike previous years, there will be no live performances of the original song nominees. However, music will still play a key role in the ceremony, with Wicked, a major 2024 hit, potentially featured, though its songs weren’t eligible for Best Original Song.
Best Picture Nominees
The 10 nominees for Best Picture include Anora, The Brutalist, Dune: Part 2, and Wicked. Many of these films are available for streaming, allowing viewers to catch up on the nominees before the big night.
The Favourites for 2024
The Best Picture race is wide open this year, with Conclave, The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez, and Anora seen as strong contenders. In acting categories, Demi Moore (The Substance) and Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) are favourites, but no award is considered a definite lock.
The Controversy Surrounding Emilia Pérez
Emilia Pérez, a narco-musical about a Mexican drug lord undergoing gender-affirming surgery, leads this year’s nominations with 13 nods. The film made history with Karla Sofía Gascón, the first openly trans actor nominated for an Oscar. However, Gascón’s past offensive tweets have sparked controversy, which has affected the movie’s campaign, forcing Netflix to adjust its strategy.
When and Where to Watch the Oscars
The Oscars will be broadcast live from 7 pm ET (5:30 pm IST). For the first time, the ceremony will also be streamed on Hulu, with additional streaming options including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.