Grammy 2025 Roundup: All you need to know!

From who-won-what to who-wore-what, here's everything you need to know about the 67th Grammy Awards
Grammys 2025 roundup: All you need to know!
The 67th Grammy Awards concluded at Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, with over 90 prizes given out across categories. Beyoncé secured Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, adding to her record-breaking 99 career nominations – the most in Grammy history.

On the other hand, Kendrick dominated with multiple wins, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his diss track Not Like Us. From who-won-what to who-wore-what, here's everything you need to know about the Grammy Awards 2025.

Nominees and winners

Grammys 2025: Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ wins Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar bags Song of the Year; full winners list here
In Pics: winners from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Grammys 2025: Beyoncé makes history with Album of the Year win, says, ‘I feel very full and very honoured’
Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy for audiobook of Sunday school lessons
Grammys 2025: Beyoncé makes history, ‘Cowboy Carter’ wins Best Country Album

Fashion at the Grammys

Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter steals the show in a pastel blue JW Anderson gown
Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift wows in Vivienne Westwood gown, redefining understated glamour
Grammys 2025: Chappell Roan turns heads in John Paul Gaultier gown, wins Best New Artist
Subdued tones on Grammys red carpet with smatterings of sparkle and colour

Here's also what happened:

Kanye West and Bianca Censori escorted out of the 2025 Grammys
The Weeknd ends Grammys boycott, performs new single 'Cry For Me'
Grammys 2025: Lady Gaga advocates for the queer community, says,‘Trans people are not invisible’
Grammys 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s emotional performance for Liam Payne moves fans
Grammys 2025: Will Smith honours Quincy Jones, reflects on their deep personal connection
