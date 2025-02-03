Grammy 2025 Roundup: All you need to know!

The 67th Grammy Awards concluded at Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, with over 90 prizes given out across categories. Beyoncé secured Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, adding to her record-breaking 99 career nominations – the most in Grammy history.

On the other hand, Kendrick dominated with multiple wins, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for his diss track Not Like Us. From who-won-what to who-wore-what, here's everything you need to know about the Grammy Awards 2025.