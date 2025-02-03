Grammys 2025: Lady Gaga advocates for the queer community, says,‘Trans people are not invisible’
Lady Gaga emphasised the importance of uplifting the queer community after winning a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. During her acceptance speech, the singer acknowledged transgender individuals, saying, “Trans people are not invisible. They deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.”
Gaga and Bruno Mars won the award for their collaboration, Die With a Smile.
While she didn’t delve into politics, her remarks come amid executive orders by former US President Donald Trump affecting transgender rights, including limiting gender recognition to two fixed sexes and restricting transgender individuals in federal custody and the military.
A longtime LGBTQ+ ally, Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation supports youth empowerment and inclusivity. Earlier in the evening, she performed California Dreamin’ with Bruno in tribute to wildfire victims and unveiled her music video for Abracadabra, from her upcoming album Mayhem, set to release on March 7.