Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift wows in Vivienne Westwood gown, redefining understated glamour

Pop sensation Taylor Swift turned heads at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, arriving in a stunning custom Vivienne Westwood gown. The singer embraced a more minimalist approach, opting for a one-shoulder corset dress that showcased her figure while maintaining a sense of understated elegance.
|In a captivating red shade, the dress featured an asymmetric drape and an intricate chain adorned with ruby stones and the letter ‘T’ embellishing the hemline. This subtle personal touch added a unique element to the otherwise minimalist design.
Taylor completed the look with classic red lips, a pair of dangling ruby red earrings, and strappy red stilettos, creating a cohesive and striking overall aesthetic.
Taylor was seen enjoying the show, notably grooving to Billie Eilish's opening performance and chatting with fellow nominee Cynthia Erivo.
The 2025 Grammys saw a dazzling array of celebrity arrivals, with stars like Charli XCX, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Chappell Roan, Madison Beer, Shakira, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Miley Cyrus, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones, Paris Hilton, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B gracing the red carpet with their unique fashion choices.
This year's Grammy Awards telecast took on a unique significance, with a portion of the proceeds dedicated to supporting wildfire relief efforts and aiding music professionals impacted by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.