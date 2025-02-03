Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift wows in Vivienne Westwood gown, redefining understated glamour

The 2025 Grammys saw a dazzling array of celebrity arrivals, with stars like Charli XCX, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Chappell Roan, Madison Beer, Shakira, Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Miley Cyrus, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones, Paris Hilton, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B gracing the red carpet with their unique fashion choices.

This year's Grammy Awards telecast took on a unique significance, with a portion of the proceeds dedicated to supporting wildfire relief efforts and aiding music professionals impacted by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.