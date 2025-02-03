Grammys 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin’s emotional performance for Liam Payne moves fans

The 2025 Grammy Awards took a deeply emotional moment to honour Liam Payne, the former One Direction star who tragically passed away in October at just 31. During the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, his legacy was celebrated with a touching tribute that brought fans and fellow musicians together in remembrance.
A heartfelt montage played, highlighting Liam's journey with One Direction, from their early days to their rise to global stardom. As clips of the band’s success flashed across the screen, Liam’s own words filled the arena: “We never expected any of this to happen... If you actually sit and think about it, we've done some amazing things.”
The moment was underscored by Coldplay's Chris Martin, who performed a soft rendition of All My Love, amplifying the emotional tribute.
Fans flooded social media with reactions, many expressing that the tribute would stay with them forever. One fan shared, “Liam Payne’s tribute at the Grammys will stick with me forever.” Others reflected on the bittersweet memories of his rise to fame. Though his former One Direction bandmates were not present at the ceremony, they privately mourned him at his funeral in November in the UK.
In addition to Liam, the Grammys also honoured other legends such as Quincy B Jones. Host Trevor Noah paused to pay tribute to the victims of tragic plane crashes in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia, offering condolences before the ‘In Memoriam’ segment began.