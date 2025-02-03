Kanye West and Bianca Censori escorted out of the 2025 Grammys

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori certainly made waves at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but not in the way they expected. The couple, known for their high-profile lifestyle and bold choices, arrived at the prestigious ceremony with a five-person entourage. Shortly after, reports surfaced that they were escorted out of the venue. The reason? A controversial ensemble worn by Bianca Censori, which some suggest may have even crossed legal lines in California.
Bianca, a former architect turned model, turned heads in a sheer mini dress that left little to the imagination. Accompanied by a long black fur coat, she dramatically removed it to reveal the barely-there outfit underneath, leading some to speculate on its appropriateness for such a public event. Kanye, for his part, dressed in a sleek all-black look, accessorised with a diamond chain.
While details about their invitation status remain unclear, sources close to the couple suggested they may have overstayed their welcome. Kanye, a 10-time Grammy attendee, had two nominations this year, but it seems his attention-grabbing entrance overshadowed any recognition he might have received for his music.
The internet buzzed with mixed reactions, with some fans calling Bianca’s outfit a ‘fashion statement’ while others expressed concern for her comfort and the legal implications of her attire. One user noted, “She was mad uncomfortable,” questioning if she was truly at ease in the outfit. Others pointed to the stark contrast between celebrity behaviour and the law, suggesting that in other circumstances, Bianca’s outfit could be deemed indecent exposure.