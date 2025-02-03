Kanye West and Bianca Censori escorted out of the 2025 Grammys

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori certainly made waves at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but not in the way they expected. The couple, known for their high-profile lifestyle and bold choices, arrived at the prestigious ceremony with a five-person entourage. Shortly after, reports surfaced that they were escorted out of the venue. The reason? A controversial ensemble worn by Bianca Censori, which some suggest may have even crossed legal lines in California.

Bianca, a former architect turned model, turned heads in a sheer mini dress that left little to the imagination. Accompanied by a long black fur coat, she dramatically removed it to reveal the barely-there outfit underneath, leading some to speculate on its appropriateness for such a public event. Kanye, for his part, dressed in a sleek all-black look, accessorised with a diamond chain.