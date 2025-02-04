PM Modi congratulates Chandrika Tandon on winning the Grammy Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon on winning the Grammy award for her album Triveni and also commended her passion towards Indian culture and accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and musician.

PM Modi took to X to express happiness over her notable achievement and said that her success will inspire scores of youngsters to chase big goals.

"Congratulations to @chandrikatandon on winning the Grammy for the album Triveni. We take great pride in her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and of course, music! It is commendable how she has remained passionate about Indian culture and has been working to popularise it. She is an inspiration for several people." "I fondly recall meeting her in New York in 2023," he added.