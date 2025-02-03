Anoushka Shankar stuns in a stunning Dior gown at Grammys 2025

Sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar, the renowned , graced the 67th Annual Grammy Awards stage as a presenter, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Anoushka, a two-time Grammy nominee for her albums Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn and A Rock Somewhere, was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category.

At the ceremony, Anoushka wowed fans in a custom Dior ensemble styled by Nikhil Mansata. Her look seamlessly blended traditional Indian aesthetics with modern sophistication.