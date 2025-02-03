Anoushka Shankar stuns in a stunning Dior gown at Grammys 2025

Sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar, the renowned , graced the 67th Annual Grammy Awards stage as a presenter, marking a significant milestone in her career.
Anoushka, a two-time Grammy nominee for her albums Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn and A Rock Somewhere, was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category.
At the ceremony, Anoushka wowed fans in a custom Dior ensemble styled by Nikhil Mansata. Her look seamlessly blended traditional Indian aesthetics with modern sophistication.
From the intricately designed gold armband to the delicate jewellery adorning her wrists and fingers, every detail complemented the flowing lines of the Dior gown.
The one-shoulder drape of the gown perfectly accentuated her graceful movements, while the fluid pleats added a touch of drama to the overall look. Celebrity hairstylist Ericka Verrett styled her hair in a chic bun, and makeup artist Kirin Bhatty completed the look with minimal makeup, allowing Shankar's natural beauty to shine through.
As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Chapter III: We Return To Light, the latest instalment in her deeply evocative musical trilogy, Anoushka recently unveiled the first single, Hiraeth, offering a glimpse into the profound sonic journey that awaits listeners.
This year holds a special significance for the artiste as she celebrates three decades of her musical career. Her contributions have significantly reshaped the global perception of Indian Classical music, introducing it to a wider audience and inspiring a new generation of musicians.
With her future brimming with exciting projects, Anoushka continues to be a force of innovation in the music world. She will embark on a global tour in March 2025, starting in North America, followed by European dates and culminating in a series of performances in India later in the year.