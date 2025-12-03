Who is Chamundi Daiva; the deity at the centre of Ranveer Singh’s recent controversy

Ranveer Singh's impersonation video has raised questions about Chamundi Daiva after multiple viewers reported this mimicry act as disrespectful in nature towards the revered spirit deity. This heightened criticism of Singh's performance was further amplified when viewers began citing that the Chamundi Daiva was an important figure within Tulu Nadu culture, and worship was performed in sacred performances such as Bhuta Kola. As debate continues to grow, many people are now attempting to learn about who Chamundi Daiva represents and what she means to those who worship her.
To fully understand who the Chamundi Daiva is, you should note that the worship of the Daiva is not simply theatrical entertainment; rather, it is a serious spiritual tradition that has endured over centuries. During Bhuta Kola's performance, members of the community believe that the Daiva appears and manifests through the entertainer. Therefore, the Daiva is able to provide justice, settle disputes, and bless the community. In addition, Chamundi Daiva is the sister of the fearsome Guliga Daiva; between them, they protect the community from evil and restore order and balance to the world.
Chamundi Daiva, who is also commonly known as Chavundi Daiva, is a significant guardian deity in the Tulu Nadu area of the coastal region of Karnataka. Unlike temple deities, Daivas have their origins in a more ancient tradition known as Bhoota Kola, a ritualistic spirit-worship practice where performers enter a trance to embody the deity. The expression of power portrayed by Chamundi Daiva is fierce and demonstrates female strength; due to her energy of protection, she has a strong connection to the idea of justice and purity within the governance of her people.