Who is Chamundi Daiva; the deity at the centre of Ranveer Singh’s recent controversy

Ranveer Singh's impersonation video has raised questions about Chamundi Daiva after multiple viewers reported this mimicry act as disrespectful in nature towards the revered spirit deity. This heightened criticism of Singh's performance was further amplified when viewers began citing that the Chamundi Daiva was an important figure within Tulu Nadu culture, and worship was performed in sacred performances such as Bhuta Kola. As debate continues to grow, many people are now attempting to learn about who Chamundi Daiva represents and what she means to those who worship her.

Cultural significance of Chamundi Daiva

To fully understand who the Chamundi Daiva is, you should note that the worship of the Daiva is not simply theatrical entertainment; rather, it is a serious spiritual tradition that has endured over centuries. During Bhuta Kola's performance, members of the community believe that the Daiva appears and manifests through the entertainer. Therefore, the Daiva is able to provide justice, settle disputes, and bless the community. In addition, Chamundi Daiva is the sister of the fearsome Guliga Daiva; between them, they protect the community from evil and restore order and balance to the world.