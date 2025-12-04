Kate Middleton wears Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet tiara inspired by Mughal design

The Circlet Tiara was publicly shown again for the first such exhibition in almost 20 years when Kate Middleton wore it to the recent high-profile state banquet. This Oriental Circlet Tiara represents historical integrity combined with the influence of Indian design; therefore, it is one of the most culturally and beautifully stunning pieces A Royal Collection can have. In addition to its representation of a unique cultural influence and historical significance, the public's interest in this tiara has once again been reinvigorated through the introduction of Kate Middleton at such an important ceremony.
Kate Middleton's Oriental Circlet Tiara is based on designs from India & the Mughal Empire. Queen Victoria's tiara was completed by Garrard & Co in 1853, following her husband Prince Albert's order, after which she was so impressed that she asked them to create a second version. The original circlet contained over 2600 diamonds and opals, which Queen Alexandra altered by adding rubies and reducing the number of arches in order to create a more streamlined silhouette, and to make it lighter and easier to wear.
The Oriental Circlet Tiara remained virtually unused throughout the remainder of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, being worn only two or three times during her reign. Kate's 2025 appearance marked a triumphant return of this beautiful piece to public view after nearly two decades of being tucked away in the vaults of Windsor Castle. Her dramatic ensemble of a silver sequin cape gown and the tiara created an extraordinary image of royal regality whilst maintaining respect for the royal family tree.
The Mughal-style elements of this tiara are an indication of the 19th-century European interest in Indian art and architecture. The use of the lotus and the scalloped arches was inspired by the Mughal palaces and jewellery, combining Indian art with Victorian craftsmanship. As a result of this combination, it has become one of the most distinctive pieces within the Royal Collection, giving it an importance that is far greater than its physical worth.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.