Kate Middleton wears Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet tiara inspired by Mughal design

The Circlet Tiara was publicly shown again for the first such exhibition in almost 20 years when Kate Middleton wore it to the recent high-profile state banquet. This Oriental Circlet Tiara represents historical integrity combined with the influence of Indian design; therefore, it is one of the most culturally and beautifully stunning pieces A Royal Collection can have. In addition to its representation of a unique cultural influence and historical significance, the public's interest in this tiara has once again been reinvigorated through the introduction of Kate Middleton at such an important ceremony.

History and Mughal inspiration of the Kate Middleton's Oriental Circlet Tiara

Kate Middleton's Oriental Circlet Tiara is based on designs from India & the Mughal Empire. Queen Victoria's tiara was completed by Garrard & Co in 1853, following her husband Prince Albert's order, after which she was so impressed that she asked them to create a second version. The original circlet contained over 2600 diamonds and opals, which Queen Alexandra altered by adding rubies and reducing the number of arches in order to create a more streamlined silhouette, and to make it lighter and easier to wear.