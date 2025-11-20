Kate Middleton and Jessie J share a hug as they bond over their cancer journeys

37-year-old singer Jessie J, or Jessica Cornish, shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in June this year. The two women shared a special hug at London's event that caught everyone's eye.

Talking about the poignant moment, Jessie told the media, "Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug. We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye".

Jessie J has been very open about her cancer journey, as per her wish. While sharing the news of her early cancer diagnosis, the singer shared that she had undergone a mastectomy as part of the treatment.

Taking to social media, Jessie had shared that had to get another operation one which currently stands postponed, as per the available information.

Princess Kate shared an update about her health in her first speech since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March last year. In September 2024, the princess had completed chemotherapy.

The princess has always thanked her husband, Prince William and the royal family for their unconditional support throughout the difficult journey.