Unsent letters find life again at this immersive experience in Hyderabad

A

As dramatic experiment in empathy, I built the show when I was studying in Scotland. I felt like people were talking within their own silos, their own echo chambers and if they were faced with people with conflicting opinions, they were talking at each other, not with each other. I wanted to build a show where we were back in conversation with people about different things and the medium for this was by inviting real unsent letters from around the world. We all lead inherently dramatic lives but we don’t often have the ways in which to express ourselves but when we do, we often do it in the most intimate ways with letters.

We invited people who are not writers to offer these extremely dramatic letters. People sent in beautiful strong pieces of writing and in inhabiting these stories, the show is an immersive interactive experience where the audience becomes the letter writer and the intended letter recipient who never received the letter. In doing so, we would find that more unites us than divides us.