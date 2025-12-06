Voice of Widowmaker, Chloé Hollings, reflects on Comic-Con Delhi and cultural influences

A

My first reaction was just that I was very happy that I got a job, because as an actor you just want to be able to work and keep doing what you love.

And to be honest, I didn't really know anything about the video game world and I didn't really know what Blizzard was. I kind of knew about World of Warcraft from people around me who had played the game, but I had never played that game. And I remember when I did the audition and the people in the studio, they were so excited for me. They were like, oh my God, you're going to work with Blizzard, you're going to work with Blizzard. And I was like, oh, okay, that's cool. But I had no idea that the game was going to be as big as it was. Actually, no one thought it was going to be as big as it was initially. And I also had no idea that it was going to change my life the way it did, because it did change my entire life.

And look at me, I'm in India right now thanks to this gig, this game that I got 10 years ago. It's incredible.