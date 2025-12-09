In Ecuador’s Andes, anime sparks pride in ancient Indigenous culture

High in the Ecuadorian Andes, where dense clouds settle over terraced fields and villages stitched into the mountainsides, a new form of storytelling is taking root. Among the Otavalo people of Imbabura province, a group of young Indigenous filmmakers has turned to anime to strengthen pride in their community’s ancient culture and, most urgently, in the Quichua language. Their animated short film, We’re Aya, is their first step in using modern media to reconnect Otavalo children with traditions that have slowly eroded in a rapidly globalising world.

The nine-minute film follows Aya, a mythical Otavalo warrior, and a constellation of spirits, guardians and ancestral characters who embark on a symbolic journey watched over by the condor. For Andean communities, the condor is more than a bird: it represents strength, protection and the enduring rhythm of the natural world. Drawing inspiration from the works of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, the filmmakers situate the story in the real landscapes of Imbabura. Its waterfalls, volcanic slopes and woven fields form a visual bridge between the region’s ancient cosmology and the contemporary aesthetics of anime.

Director and producer Tupac Amaru explains that the project emerged from a growing concern within the community: that Otavalo children were increasingly detached from Quichua, and consequently from the worldview and values encoded within the language. As global influences accelerated, he says, the Otavalo were left with two choices — to isolate themselves in order to protect their culture, or to engage with the world and re-express that culture through new creative forms. We’re Aya, performed entirely by twelve Quichua-speaking characters, embraces the second path.

“Quichua is the vibration that gives meaning to existence,” Amaru says. Losing the language, he adds, means losing a vital source of belonging and spiritual energy. Many Otavalo parents worry that children who do not learn Quichua are missing essential tools for understanding their ancestry and their place within the community. The film aims to counter that shift by presenting Indigenous mythology not as relics of the past, but as living stories woven into a vibrant, animated universe.