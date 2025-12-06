Inside the Ethiopian Cultural Centre in New Delhi

The offerings

The café is a spacious open dining area under the green canopy that invites a slow winter lunch. The centre is open to members, and applications are open to the public who want to spend time here regularly. Ethiopia is famous for its coffee, and the centre celebrates that tradition with a special coffee ceremony. Fresh Arabica beans are roasted, ground, and brewed in a traditional clay pot called a jebena. It’s their way of welcoming guests and sharing a sense of community.

Led by Ethiopian chef Mulunesh Ayele, the menu offers coffee ceremonies and homestyle dishes. The star is Beyaynetu, a classic platter based around injera — a soft, tangy, fermented flatbread used to scoop up a galaxy of stews served on a single plate.

At the heart of Ethiopian cooking is berbere, the deep-red spice mix that defines many dishes here. It blends chili, coriander, garlic, ginger, Ethiopian holy basil (besobela), korarima or Ethiopian cardamom, ajwain, nigella (black cumin), and fenugreek — a sun-dried, aromatic hit that gives Ethiopian food its warmth and tang.

Dishes range from bold, berbere-based preparations like Doro Wat, Ethiopia’s famous chicken stew, to gentler stews cooked with turmeric and ginger. Meat lovers can choose from slow-cooked chicken and lamb dishes full of warmth and richness: Beg Wot, a tender lamb stew; Minchet Abish, made with ground lamb; or Beg Tibs, sautéed lamb with onions, garlic, peppers, and spices.

Vegetarians will enjoy the full spread of Beyaynetu, which features Defen Mesir, a whole-lentil stew; Missir Kik, red lentils cooked slowly with onions; and Azifa, a fresh green-lentil salad with lime, mustard, onions, and green chillies. Lentils, spinach, carrots, and potatoes appear in many dishes, offering comforting flavours that feel surprisingly familiar to Indian tastes, with their slow cooking and layering of spices.