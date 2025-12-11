Paris unveils royal jewels amid lingering unease after Louvre heist

Paris is once again turning the spotlight on its royal treasures — though the timing, for many, feels unusually charged. Mere weeks after the audacious crown-jewel robbery at the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, a new exhibition of historic gems is opening just a short walk away, inviting equal measures of wonder and unease.

A glittering display opens as Paris grapples with renewed security anxieties

The Louvre heist, which unfolded in a swift four-minute operation in October, left several display cases emptied and one of the museum’s most celebrated galleries sealed off. With none of the stolen pieces yet recovered and investigations still active, public confidence in the city’s cultural security remains shaken. Yet into this atmosphere arrives Dynastic Jewels, a glittering presentation at the Hôtel de la Marine — a building that, in a twist of history, was itself the site of an infamous crown-jewel theft in 1792.

Spread across four galleries, the exhibition brings together more than a hundred extraordinary pieces from the Al Thani Collection, the Victoria and Albert Museum, King Charles III, the Duke of Fife, Cartier, Chaumet and several French national collections. The curators describe the show as a reflection of how gemstones and ceremonial adornments once projected identity, power and personal expression across centuries.

Among the star attractions is the 57-carat Star of Golconda diamond, a stone with deep ties to Indian mining history. A sapphire coronet and an emerald tiara designed by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria are displayed together for the first time in over 150 years, while Catherine the Great’s diamond-studded dress ornaments evoke the grandeur of a long-vanished empire. A striking Cartier necklace created for an Indian monarch blends European modernity with centuries-old subcontinental gems, underscoring how cross-cultural exchange has shaped the evolution of royal jewellery.