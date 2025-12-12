Ambaji Shinde: The Indian visionary who designed jewels for Queen Elizabeth, Oprah, and Madonna

Ambaji​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Venkatesh Shinde (22 December 1917 – 8 April 2003) was a creative Indian jewellery designer who is often considered one of the top creative forces of the 20th century. He mainly spent his illustrious career in New York City as the chief designer of the iconic American jewellery house Harry Winston, and the works he created were the adornments of kings and queens, Hollywood legends, global superstars, and some of the most influential families of the earth. He was quite often dubbed as the “jewel behind the jewel,” Shinde had this uncommon talent of turning the precious stones into the like of fluid, artistic compositions which not only stretched the limitations of skill but also the territories of the creators’ imagination.

From India’s royal courts to the heart of New York luxury

Shinde was born in Goa and raised in Belgaum, where his artistic instincts surfaced early. Before he became one of the world's leading jewellery designers, he was a trained textile designer and draughtsman. His early education became the later hallmark of his approach to jewellery, notably his involvement with aspects like movement, drape, and sculptural elegance. Shinde initially made his professional debut at the elite Nanubhai Jhaveri firm in Mumbai, where he fashioned jewels for Indian Maharajas, notably princely families of Baroda and Hyderabad. The grandeur, scale, and artistry of these royal commissions shaped his design vocabulary and prepared him for a much larger stage.