Jayesh Sachdev on building community through Indian streetwear and his recent collaboration
Working across art, design, and street culture, Jayesh Sachdeva’s practice is driven by instinct, play, and community. Blending Indian visual memory with a contemporary lens, the work moves easily between galleries and the street, creating pieces that feel accessible, expressive, and deeply connected to everyday culture.
Exploring creativity and community: Jayesh Sachdeva’s unique collaboration
At the recent Indian Sneaker Festival held in Mumbai, we caught him for a quick chat at Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages' Table for Everyone.
What drew you to partner with Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages for this sneaker-culture collaboration, rather than with a traditional fashion or sneaker brand? What about their Table For Everyone philosophy resonated with you?
Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages felt like the right energy from the start. Their ‘Table For Everyone’ philosophy celebrates the magic of sharing — conversations, stories, moments and that sits very close to how I view creativity. My work has always been about community, connection, and play, and Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages brings that spirit alive with sincerity.
What I also loved was the freedom they gave me as an artist. They didn’t want a fashion-driven collab; they wanted something honest that people could enjoy together. That respect for my process, and the idea of creating pieces that spark interaction, made the partnership a natural fit.
You’ve built a multidisciplinary creative identity across art, fashion, sculpture, and design. What drives you to work across mediums rather than commit to a single form of expression?
Creativity has never felt linear to me. I don’t see mediums as boundaries — each one opens a different door, a new way to spark curiosity or conversation. Moving across forms keeps the work playful and keeps me learning. It lets me reach different audiences and build worlds rather than just single pieces.
Your work often blends fine art with streetwear sensibilities. What core idea or visual language anchors your creations across such diverse formats?
Energy. I try to bring movement, personality, and a sense of play into everything whether it’s a sculpture or a jacket. That underlying energy keeps my work connected, no matter the medium.
What role does Indian visual culture play in shaping your creative decisions today?
It’s always there instinctively. India gives you so much: mythology, patterns, humour, colour, chaos. I don’t consciously insert it; it’s inherit and second nature. It naturally shapes the emotional palette I create from.
You’ve been part of both the gallery world and the streetwear scene — two spaces that rarely overlap. What have you learned from navigating both?
Each space has taught me something important. Galleries bring depth, patience, and contemplation. Streetwear brings speed, culture, and immediacy. I enjoy that spectrum. Together, they remind me that creativity can be democratic and it can live in a museum or on the street and still spark the same connection.
Streetwear in India has gone from niche to movement. What defines Indian streetwear today — and what sets it apart from global cultures?
Indian streetwear carries memory. It’s expressive in a very personal way full of nostalgia, humour, identity, and cultural cues we grew up with. It’s less about trends and more about storytelling.
If you could design the ideal ecosystem for Indian sneaker culture involving artists, brands, collectors, and consumers — what would it look like?
An ecosystem where everyone has a seat at the table, that’s the dream. A space where artists are free to experiment, brands back originality, collectors champion new voices, and consumers feel welcome rather than gatekept. When people from different worlds come together openly, the culture grows in a way that’s collaborative, not competitive.
That spirit of shared energy is what I love about this moment in sneaker culture and also what I connected with in Black & White Non-Alcoholic Carbonated Beverages philosophy, the idea that creativity thrives when it’s accessible, social, and built on the magic of coming together.
For you personally, what does authenticity mean in the world of streetwear and collaborative design?
Authenticity is following what excites you, not what’s hyped. Creating things that feel honest, curious, and joyful — ideas that genuinely come from your world. I try to stay rooted in what makes sense to me, regardless of trends.
What are some upcoming projects that we can see from you?
Lots of energy ahead, new sculptures, a few exciting collaborations, and some worlds I’m building quietly. I have an art show in April and more Jayesh X projects in the pipeline. All rooted in play, connection, and community.