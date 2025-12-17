Rome’s latest metro stop brings history into daily urban life

When Rome opens new infrastructure, it rarely does so without uncovering its past. That reality came into sharp focus this week as the city inaugurated two long-awaited stations on Metro Line C, including one located deep beneath the Colosseum. The stations bring high-tech transport into direct dialogue with remnants of everyday life from nearly two millennia ago.
Descending into the Colosseum-adjacent station, commuters and visitors are met not only by escalators and digital screens, but by glass displays housing ceramic vessels, stone wells, suspended buckets, and the remains of a first-century home. Among the most striking features are the ruins of a cold plunge pool and a thermal bath, preserved where they were found during excavation. Screens lining the station walls document the archaeological process, quietly explaining why this project has taken years longer than initially planned.
Metro Line C has been under development for two decades, slowed by funding challenges, administrative hurdles, and the unavoidable complexity of building beneath a city layered with imperial, medieval, and Renaissance history. Constructing a station under the Colosseum required navigating groundwater while preserving both what lay above and what emerged below.
A second station, Porta Metronia, opened nearby at a similar depth. There, excavations revealed an 80-metre-long military barracks dating back to the early second century. Archaeologists identified its function through architectural details, including offset doorways designed to allow soldiers to exit their rooms and line up efficiently in corridors. The site also includes a residential space with well-preserved frescoes and mosaics, with plans for an in-station museum in the future.
Working beneath Rome’s historic centre means encountering layers of civilisation stacked over three millennia. So far, more than half a million artefacts have been recovered during construction of the line. Engineers have relied on specialised techniques, including freezing soil to stabilise the ground and installing temporary concrete walls that are dismantled as excavation progresses.
As Line C continues its route, it will pass beneath some of Rome’s most significant landmarks, including Trajan’s Column, the Basilica of Maxentius, and areas close to the Vatican. The forthcoming Piazza Venezia station — set to open in the early 2030s — will sit nearly 50 metres underground, placing trains directly beneath the symbolic heart of the city.
Once complete, the line will stretch nearly 29 kilometres and is expected to carry hundreds of thousands of passengers daily. Beyond easing traffic congestion, particularly around tourist-heavy zones, the stations reframe daily travel as an encounter with history.
In Rome, even a commute becomes a reminder that the present is always resting — quite literally — on the past.
