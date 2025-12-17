Rome’s latest metro stop brings history into daily urban life

When Rome opens new infrastructure, it rarely does so without uncovering its past. That reality came into sharp focus this week as the city inaugurated two long-awaited stations on Metro Line C, including one located deep beneath the Colosseum. The stations bring high-tech transport into direct dialogue with remnants of everyday life from nearly two millennia ago.

Rome opens a metro station where archaeology meets everyday movement

Descending into the Colosseum-adjacent station, commuters and visitors are met not only by escalators and digital screens, but by glass displays housing ceramic vessels, stone wells, suspended buckets, and the remains of a first-century home. Among the most striking features are the ruins of a cold plunge pool and a thermal bath, preserved where they were found during excavation. Screens lining the station walls document the archaeological process, quietly explaining why this project has taken years longer than initially planned.

Metro Line C has been under development for two decades, slowed by funding challenges, administrative hurdles, and the unavoidable complexity of building beneath a city layered with imperial, medieval, and Renaissance history. Constructing a station under the Colosseum required navigating groundwater while preserving both what lay above and what emerged below.