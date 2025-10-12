Emperor Commodus’ secret passage opens to the public in Rome

The passage was first discovered in the early 19th century and has long fascinated historians. Commodus, known for his obsession with gladiatorial combat, was said to have survived an assassination attempt inside the tunnel — an episode that added to his infamous legend.

At the entrance, archaeologists uncovered decorative remains depicting boar hunts, bear fights and acrobatic performances, all closely tied to the spectacles once staged within the Colosseum. These artworks served as a symbolic prelude to the drama and violence that awaited inside.

The passage itself winds in an S-shape beneath the arena, extending beyond the outer wall of the amphitheatre. Its ultimate destination, however, still remains a mystery.

“Visitors can now experience what it felt like to be an emperor entering the arena,” said Barbara Nazzaro, the architect who led the restoration. “With a bit of imagination — and the help of digital reconstruction — they can appreciate the frescoes, stuccoes and marble details that once adorned its walls.”

The restoration, carried out between October 2024 and September 2025, included careful structural conservation, repair of plaster and decorative work, and the installation of a new walkway and lighting system. The lighting has been designed to mimic the soft natural light that once filtered through the vaulted ceilings, offering visitors a glimpse into the passage’s ancient atmosphere.

A second phase of work, beginning in early 2026, will extend the restoration to the section of the tunnel lying beyond the Colosseum’s perimeter — continuing Rome’s ever-evolving story of rediscovery.