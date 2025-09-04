When in Rome, bookmark these dos and don'ts

When in Rome, travel like the Romans. Go local, take it slow, enjoy every moment of being in the historically vibrant city, but keep in mind that you are still a tourist, and certain rules should be followed when visiting the place.
Things that you should absolutely do doing when in Rome
When you research going to certain places in Rome, also keep handy a list of things that should not be done in public. These are primarily for showing respect to the city, the locals, and for your own safety as a traveller.
Respect Historical Monuments
Rome is a city filled with history in every corner. From large monuments admired by all to smaller historical details, such as a famous house, sidewalk, or similar feature, one must respect their presence. It is illegal to eat or doodle, or hang out around these ancient ruins. The city has very strict laws regarding the protection of its monuments, and you might be subjected to fines or greater charges.
Avoid Taxis
Ideally, you should experience Rome on foot or, at most, take bicycles for hire. You can also opt for other public transport like sightseeing buses, which ply with the basic objective of showing you around the city.
It is better to avoid taxis as much as possible, because many drivers tend to charge you more once they understand that you are not a local. Moreover, compared to the other forms of public transport, taxis are, in general, costlier. But if you really want to soak in the flavour of the city, it is best to avoid any public transport and opt for seeing it by walking across the places, taking your own sweet time.
Dress Modestly
There are several places of religious interest in Rome, and it is expected that one wears modest clothes while visiting such places. In fact, certain places, including the Vatican City, have rules in place regarding the kind of clothes that one can wear. This includes no shorts, bare shoulders, or revealing tops. One is also expected to bring a scarf or jacket to cover their body if required.
Public Water taps are indeed safe!
For many, when they hear that water is available from public water taps, it might be a shocking statement. But indeed in Rome, water is available in every corner through public water taps. Do not think that these are unsafe, or you might fall ill. These are perfectly safe and treated water that can be used to fill up your water bottles, and you may drink out of them without any hesitation.
Rome has some of the world's famous monuments, for which tourists come from all across the globe. Be it the Vatican Museum or the Borghese Gallery, and of course, the Colosseum in Rome, you must plan way ahead of your arrival in the city and reserve your spot. This would allow you to skip the long walk-in queues and enjoy the place peacefully, without having any tension of whether you would be granted entry at all.
Check entry timings
Don't try to enter monuments as and when you want to because not everything is open throughout the day, and this might hamper your overall holiday schedule in general. Make a checklist of places that you would absolutely want to visit. Check their official opening timings on their website. Jot them down and then create your own schedule. Reserve entry tickets wherever necessary. This would help you stay organised and squeeze everything you want to see within the less time you might have.
Eat Right
Apart from checking out the monumental wonders, Rome is also a city where you should experience its culinary best. You can check out local restaurants and their ratings beforehand and mark a few that you would want to visit. It is ideal that you avoid restaurants that are too near any attraction, as food might automatically become overpriced there along with low quality. Moreover, while you must experience gelato, try avoiding ones that sparkle or glow too brightly. These would have additional flavouring, which would mask the actual essence of the dessert.
In most tourist spots, you would always find a few locals who would come forward to offer you their help. Try and avoid such unsolicited help and never trust these people. Many times, they demand money, steal from you, threaten you or leave you with harsher consequences. Under such circumstances, it is best to politely decline and proceed your own way. Be extra careful of your belongings in public spaces as well.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.