When in Rome, bookmark these dos and don'ts

When you research going to certain places in Rome, also keep handy a list of things that should not be done in public. These are primarily for showing respect to the city, the locals, and for your own safety as a traveller.

Respect Historical Monuments

Rome is a city filled with history in every corner. From large monuments admired by all to smaller historical details, such as a famous house, sidewalk, or similar feature, one must respect their presence. It is illegal to eat or doodle, or hang out around these ancient ruins. The city has very strict laws regarding the protection of its monuments, and you might be subjected to fines or greater charges.

Avoid Taxis

Ideally, you should experience Rome on foot or, at most, take bicycles for hire. You can also opt for other public transport like sightseeing buses, which ply with the basic objective of showing you around the city.

It is better to avoid taxis as much as possible, because many drivers tend to charge you more once they understand that you are not a local. Moreover, compared to the other forms of public transport, taxis are, in general, costlier. But if you really want to soak in the flavour of the city, it is best to avoid any public transport and opt for seeing it by walking across the places, taking your own sweet time.

Dress Modestly

There are several places of religious interest in Rome, and it is expected that one wears modest clothes while visiting such places. In fact, certain places, including the Vatican City, have rules in place regarding the kind of clothes that one can wear. This includes no shorts, bare shoulders, or revealing tops. One is also expected to bring a scarf or jacket to cover their body if required.